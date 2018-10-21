Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, presented our 2016 results and 2017 outlook at the EIB’s annual press conference. Highlights include:

  • The EIB Group is effectively attracting other investors: last year’s EUR 83.8bn financing supports a total investment of EUR 280bn.
  • The EIB Group delivered a record EUR 33bn in SME financing to the benefit of 300 000 smaller companies, which employ 4.4 million people.
  • Our operations under the Investment Plan for Europe are well on track, with projects approved in all EU countries and 52% of our target to mobilise EUR 315bn achieved.
  • We are determined to deliver USD 100bn of climate action finance over the next five years, the largest contribution of any multilateral institution.

A truly European approach to investment is bearing fruit

  • Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB

Watch the press conference

Previous Africa Days have been in Luxembourg, Abidjan and Berlin, in partnership with the Luxembourg government, the African Development Bank and Afrika-Verein. More than 300 high-level participants commonly attend Africa Day.

21 October 2018

Key EIB results 2016 - Results press conference

Speaking at the EIB Group’s 2016 results press conference, Marjut Santoni, EIB Deputy Secretary General, presented the key achievements of our activity last year.
muLTV_OnFK4
Annual Press Conference
24 January 2017

2017 outlook - Results press conference

Speaking at the EIB Group’s 2016 results press conference, Werner Hoyer, The President of the European Investment Bank, explained: “Uncertainty about the future can cause difficulties for long-term investment projects.
CjInEHA3FfU
Institutional Annual Press Conference Management committee
24 January 2017

Questions and answers - Results press conference

During the Q&A session of the EIB Group’s 2016 results press conference, journalists from media across Europe asked EIB Group leaders about the implications of the Brexit, EIB lending to Volkswagen and the status of investments in Poland, Greece and Hungary, among other topics.
GgELOahfrqo
Institutional Annual Press Conference Management committee

Press conference documents

EIB factsheets

  • Highlights 2016 [EN]
  • EIB Group in figures: countries overview 2016 [EN]
  • EFSI in 2016 [EN]

Pictures of the annual press conference 2017

Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©To be defined
Download original
Marjut Santoni, Deputy Secretary General of the EIB
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©To be defined
Download original
Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©To be defined
Download original
Matteo Maggiore, EIB Director of Communication, Werner Hoyer, EIB President, Marjut Santoni, Deputy Secretary General of the EIB, and Roger Havenith, Deputy Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund
EIB Annual Press Conference
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Matteo Maggiore, EIB Director of Communication, Werner Hoyer, EIB President, Marjut Santoni, Deputy Secretary General of the EIB, and Roger Havenith, Deputy Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©To be defined
Download original
Roger Havenith, Deputy Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund
EIB Annual Press Conference
EIB Annual Press Conference
Photographer: EIB ©To be defined
Download original

This material is offered free of charge and shall only be used to report on EIB’s activities. Any other use of this material without the express consent of the Bank is prohibited. The European Investment Bank cannot be held liable for any unauthorised use of this material. Please quote the following copyright: © European Investment Bank, 2017.

21 October 2018

EIB financed projects

Four EIB financed projects in Europe

LNq_ZICSYnU
Digitalisation and technological innovation

EIB projects pictures

Download the image set

EUR 50 million for the triennial investment programme of the Municipality of Bologna in the fields of sustainable transport, social housing and public spaces
Bologna Resilience Urban FL
Bologna Resilience Urban FL
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
EUR 50 million for the triennial investment programme of the Municipality of Bologna in the fields of sustainable transport, social housing and public spaces
Bologna Resilience Urban FL
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
EUR 50 million for the triennial investment programme of the Municipality of Bologna in the fields of sustainable transport, social housing and public spaces
Bologna Resilience Urban FL
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
EUR 50 million for the triennial investment programme of the Municipality of Bologna in the fields of sustainable transport, social housing and public spaces
Bologna Resilience Urban FL
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
Fund encouraging urban renewal by cleaning up polluted industry sites in Belgium and France with the use of environmentally sound remediation techniques
Gingko Fund II
Gingko Fund II
©EIB
Download original
Fund encouraging urban renewal by cleaning up polluted industry sites in Belgium and France with the use of environmentally sound remediation techniques
Gingko Fund II
©EIB
Download original
Fund encouraging urban renewal by cleaning up polluted industry sites in Belgium and France with the use of environmentally sound remediation techniques
Gingko Fund II
©EIB
Download original
RDI activities related to the development of printing presses and associated processes in offset and digital printing
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen - Printing RDI
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen - Printing RDI
©Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Download original
RDI activities related to the development of printing presses and associated processes in offset and digital printing
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen - Printing RDI
©Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Download original
RDI activities related to the development of printing presses and associated processes in offset and digital printing
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen - Printing RDI
©Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Download original
Angelita Rebollo in the lab
Academic spinouts: A cancer killer moves from a Paris university toward the market
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
Angelita Rebollo in the lab
Academic spinouts: A cancer killer moves from a Paris university toward the market
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
Angelita Rebollo in the lab
Academic spinouts: A cancer killer moves from a Paris university toward the market
Photographer: Geoffrey Tolaro ©EIB
Download original
EIB building photo collection
EIB buildings
EIB buildings
Photographer: imedia Sarl ©EIB
Download original

More information on our activities outside the EU:

