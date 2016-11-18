EIB and Morocco fighting climate change - An ongoing partnership

The Rabat tramway, the Ouarzazate solar power plant... The European Investment Bank is supporting strategic investments to fight climate change in Morocco, a country that’s now more determined than ever to developing a low-carbon, environmental friendly and climate-resilient economy. “Hosting COP22 has been a huge event for Morocco: I would compare it to a World Cup or the Olympic games,” says Pierre Etienne, EIB Head of the Morocco office, in this video filmed during the event. “Public awareness has increased tremendously and now everybody seems to be listening to what NGOs have to say.”