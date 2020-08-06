Hope and strength in the Western Balkans

The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank You can download the essay here

CONTRADICTIONS I couldn’t move: my eyes had got trapped in the view I had just glimpsed through an old window. It was like a Bruegel painting, looking down the hill to the surroundings of Shtupel, Kosovo. Blurry geometry outlined a couple of hills on the horizon and a few houses below covered in snow, with the wooden parts sticking out of the sheer white. The only movement was the light grey snakes of smoke between the rooftops and the sky. “Do you understand why?” “What?”, I said to my translator, pretending I had always been there and looking down at my small cup of hot coffee to avoid the stare of Adela, a Roma woman born in Kosovo. “Do you understand why, even though my whole family was persecuted both by the Serbs and by the Albanians as both always thought we were traitors and would collaborate with the other side, I will never move away from here?” While Nikolino, my translator, was speaking, I had to look up to Adela. She was holding firmly in her arms the last-born child of the house. Her big eyes were moving around quickly to keep check on the other kids. They were as black as the obsidian stones I had seen as a child while on holiday with my family in Salina on the Aeolian Islands in Sicily. At that point, I had to make a huge effort. Like a goalkeeper on the ground jumping back up again to catch the sudden second shot after having saved the first, I went on describing when and how, thanks to donations raised by the Italian chapter of Caritas, her roof would be rebuilt for her and her family to allow them to keep living there. To stay in that gem of paradise. Later Adela turned my coffee cup upside down for a couple of minutes. Before I left she read the grounds in the bottom of my cup and with a big smile told Nikolino that a bright future was waiting for me. I too smiled.

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Do you understand why, even if my family was persecuted, I will never move away from here?

The second vivid memory of my first time in the Western Balkans1 in 1999 was the cold winter with the rarefied air smelling strange. I grew up in a newly built suburb of Milan where the gas supply had already been installed, so as a kid I had never experienced the smell of winters heated with coal or diesel fuel. That day I had to go to Pristina to negotiate a sizeable purchase of wood for construction. I left my house in Klina quite early in the morning and I remember the thermometer outside showing minus 28 degrees. In that cold, the colours of the blue sky that sunny day were in bright contrast to the blinding white of the snow over the hills. Not long after passing the Russian checkpoint, as I approached Pristina, suddenly the sky turned a lighter blue with some shades of grey emerging from not far away on my left. One of the largest lignite-fed power plants in the whole region was in full motion, and still is today with a generation capacity of over 1 300 MW. Walking through Pristina I still recall the pungent stench of this power plant when it was operating. This was my first real experience of certain contradictions in the Western Balkans. Coal-polluted air, like in several cities in the region, versus the surrounding untouched, beautiful and wild nature. Recent plural unity versus the exacerbation of nationalism. Progress of modern architecture and cultural centres at a crossing point between Mitteleuropa and the East versus decay from unprecedented and inhumane conflicts or neglected investment. Vibrant, ambitious and optimistic entrepreneurs versus disenchanted citizens talking for hours about corruption and a tragic past over coffees and cigarettes in bars. I remember feeling weird about it, thinking of the new millennium just around the corner.

More than 20 years have gone by and the citizens of the Western Balkans have taken many steps forward to overcome the disaster left by the conflicts of the late 1990s.

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More than 20 years have gone by and the citizens of the Western Balkans have taken many steps forward to overcome the disaster left by the conflicts of the late 1990s. Citizens and institutions in the Balkans have repeatedly confirmed their ambition to become part of the European Union and have made significant efforts to turn this dream into reality. Much is still to be done, but the goal of catching up with the living standards of Milan or Lyon or Stuttgart and avoiding having to move away to seize a new professional opportunity or find a better school for the children is worth the effort.

Shutterstock The EIB has done a lot in the Western Balkans over the last 20 years and I am proud to have contributed to this work. Since 2000, the EIB has provided around €11 billion in financing to build transport infrastructure that connects people and regions. A good example of this work is the financing supporting the pan-European corridors running through the Western Balkans: Corridor X and Corridor Vc. Corridor X, which has received €750 million for the Balkan region alone, starts in Salzburg and ends in Thessaloniki, Greece. It covers 2 300 km of roads and more than 2 500 km of railways, connecting 12 airports and four sea and river ports. Corridor Vc (European route E73, 702 km), to which €1 billion in funding has so far been committed, connects Hungary to Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and includes the recently built Svilaj bridge over the Sava River, on the Bosnian-Croatian border. This type of work brings the Western Balkans even closer to Europe. Then there is our support for foreign business, such as the €500 million package for the Fiat 500 factory in Kragujevac, Serbia. We also support local banks, helping them give loans to small companies across the region. We help redevelop urban areas, such as the project around the Lana riverfront in Tirana, which received €8 million to reorganise streets and other urban infrastructure, so rehabilitating and boosting the neighbouring districts, restoring the drainage system to enhance the quality of life and preventing flooding.

Since 2000, the EIB has provided around €11 billion in financing to build transport infrastructure that connects people and regions. A good example of this work is the financing supporting the pan-European corridors running through the Western Balkans: Corridor X and Corridor Vc.

©bibiphoto/Shutterstock

THE EIB IN THE WESTERN BALKANS In 2018 the EIB finalised a €100 million loan to ensure the safe navigability of the Danube and Sava rivers in Serbia. This operation had significant value and helped build a strong and cohesive Europe. As the Trieste-born scholar and writer Claudio Magris wrote in his book Danube in 1986, this river is at the centre of the German, Magyar, Slavic and Jewish Mitteleuropa that together contributed to the defeat of the Third Reich. A long time after the end of the Second World War, this financed project enabled a number of wrecks of Nazi vessels sunk in 1944, when the Third Reich had started suffering the fightback of the Soviet Red Army along the Danube, to be removed. More importantly, the upgrading of fluvial infrastructure will further connect Europe with Serbia by enabling goods to be shifted by more efficient and greener inland waterway transport compared to heavy trucks on the roads. The gap, however, between the European Union and the Western Balkans is still too wide. Average GDP per capita is frequently below one third of that in Germany. Economic studies indicate that full convergence will take at least two generations at the current rate of economic growth in both Europe and the Western Balkans region. Air pollution in cities such as Pristina in Kosovo, Skopje, Tetovo or Bitola in North Macedonia and Zenica, Tuzla or Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina is still often three times higher than in the most polluted cities in Europe. Indices of infrastructure development such as rail density, installed power generation capacity and broadband coverage are on average less than half of those of Europe. The rule of law (procurement; autonomy of public administration; independence and effectiveness of the judiciary; fighting against corruption, etc.) is ultimately still a challenge compared to European standards in terms of regulations and their application.