It looked complicated and dirty. There were strange odours and nothing seemed like much fun.

These were Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer’s impressions after visiting a fitness gym for the first time eight years ago. He was an exchange student at Columbia University in New York at the time, and he was slightly overweight. He wanted to spend a few hours a week sweating over a stationary bicycle or the treadmill, or pumping free weights.

“What I entered was an aging, smelly gym in a basement,” he says. “The equipment was outdated and dusty. I didn’t know where to start, how to adjust the machines, how long to work out. I wondered why the world had changed so much through technology, but the gym was stuck in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s era.”

Merging machines and apps

Roesch-Schlanderer’s hardships led him to return to Germany and create eGym, a company that marries apps and software with advanced fitness machines that connect to the cloud, making workouts interactive and entertaining. EGym, launched in 2013, offers 18 electronic machines that adjust automatically to each person’s goals and capabilities. Today, more than 1,000 gyms in Europe and the US use eGym’s technology.