Description

In 2016, the EIB Group again delivered record levels of finance for SMEs and midcaps with EUR 33.7bn of new operations signed.



These commitments are estimated to have leveraged at least EUR 91.1bn of finance for SMEs and midcaps.

The EIB Group effectively reached beneficiary SMEs and midcaps through a wide range of predominantly intermediated debt-financing, risk-sharing, venture capital and private equity instruments to improve financing conditions and enable continued access to finance, further complemented by the Bank’s advisory services.

This report gives an overview of EIB Group key messages and main achievements in 2016.