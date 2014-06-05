Description

The EIB Group is committed to maximising its support to SMEs as the drivers of economic growth and prosperity. In 2013 the Group reinforced its counter-cyclical role, providing its financial intermediaries with wide-ranging and innovative financial solutions tailored to fit the individual needs of Europe’s micro-enterprises, small business and mid-caps. With Group support totalling a record EUR 21.9bn last year, we maintained our role as a key player in the European solution for economic recovery.