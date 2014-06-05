Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The EIB Group is committed to maximising its support to SMEs as the drivers of economic growth and prosperity. In 2013 the Group reinforced its counter-cyclical role, providing its financial intermediaries with wide-ranging and innovative financial solutions tailored to fit the individual needs of Europe’s micro-enterprises, small business and mid-caps. With Group support totalling a record EUR 21.9bn last year, we maintained our role as a key player in the European solution for economic recovery.