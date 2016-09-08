Description

In 2015, the EIB Group continued delivering record levels of support to SMEs with EUR 28.4bn of new operations signed. This underlines our continued and strong commitment to small and medium-sized enterprises and midcaps in the EU and beyond.

The EIB Group effectively reached SMEs through an increasingly wide range of products and private equity instruments. Furthermore, the Bank’s advisory services complemented financing activities for the benefit of SMEs. This report gives an overview of EIB Group key messages and main achievements in 2015.