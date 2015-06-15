Description

The EIB Group is committed to remaining a key pillar of the EU architecture to stimulate productive investment for growth and employment. 2014 was yet another record year in terms of EIB Group support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), which are drivers of the economy. Group support amounted to EUR 28.1 billion of new finance committed, while at the same time some 290 000 small businesses were reached during 2014, employing some 3.9 million people worldwide.