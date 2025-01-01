What we offer

Search EN menu
 
TechEU platform – a one-stop shop to finance Europe's innovative companies and projects

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF), offers under TechEU different types of funding to suit the different capital needs of companies across the entire business cycle, supporting innovation from lab to market.

Early stage & growth companies Mature & large companies

Venture capital funding

We support venture capital investments (indirect equity) via the EIF’s network of VC fund partners that back companies across the entire innovation life cycle from tech transfer to startups, and to the later stages of growth and scaleups.

Venture debt

We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.

Advisory services

We offer a large and comprehensive range of advisory services that support and enhance all stages of the project cycle and beyond, to make your projects happen.

Bank loans for small and medium businesses

We offer SME loans for innovation and digitalisation via a network of EIF and EIB financial intermediaries, such as banks and alternative finance providers.

Direct equity co-investments

We make equity co-investments into some of Europe’s best start-ups and scale-ups, to help them realise their full potential and magnify our impact on core EU priorities like Climate and Deep tech.

Investment Readiness Checker

If you are a European startup or scaleup working in cleantech, life sciences, digital technologies, find out how we can support your ambitions.

Get financing  

  Please note that if you are applying for intermediated financing, your request will be evaluated by the financial intermediary based on their own internal rules and procedures.

  Discover more funding opportunities from the European Innovation Council and the European Research Council.
More about the European Commission's EU Startup and Scaleup Strategy.

Debt financing

We offer tailored debt financing for scaleups and companies developing breakthrough technologies.Our financing covers both investment loans and project finance.

Guarantees

We offer a variety of guarantee instruments, covering risks of a single or several projects. We unlock additional financing for small businesses or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses.

Infrastructure investment

We provide support through EIB financing for digital infrastructure projects as well as through EIF-backed infrastructure funds (indirect equity), that back projects such as data centres and innovative online platforms.

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

  Please note that companies applying for intermediated financing are subject to the financial intermediaries' evaluation of the financing request according to their internal rules and procedures.

TechEU and the EIF

TechEU will help unlock finance for a whole range of European companies, from start-ups, growth companies and scale-ups to mature corporations.

At the EIF, we are leveraging our long-standing expertise and financial instruments to contribute to the successful implementation of TechEU. We are the EIB Group’s financing arm for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Find out more  
Contact us

Investment Readiness Checker

If you are a European start up or scale up working in cleantech, life sciences, digital technologies, find out how we can support your ambitions.

Get financing  

Media

For media enquiries about TechEU, please contact:

Donata Riedel

General enquiries

Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact the Information Desk
Tel.  +352 4379-22000

