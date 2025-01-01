What we offer

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF), offers under TechEU different types of funding to suit the different capital needs of companies across the entire business cycle, supporting innovation from lab to market.
We support venture capital investments (indirect equity) via the EIF’s network of VC fund partners that back companies across the entire innovation life cycle from tech transfer to startups, and to the later stages of growth and scaleups.
We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.
We offer a large and comprehensive range of advisory services that support and enhance all stages of the project cycle and beyond, to make your projects happen.
We offer SME loans for innovation and digitalisation via a network of EIF and EIB financial intermediaries, such as banks and alternative finance providers.
We make equity co-investments into some of Europe’s best start-ups and scale-ups, to help them realise their full potential and magnify our impact on core EU priorities like Climate and Deep tech.
Investment Readiness Checker
If you are a European startup or scaleup working in cleantech, life sciences, digital technologies, find out how we can support your ambitions.
Please note that if you are applying for intermediated financing, your request will be evaluated by the financial intermediary based on their own internal rules and procedures.
Discover more funding opportunities from the European Innovation Council and the European Research Council.
More about the European Commission's EU Startup and Scaleup Strategy.
We offer tailored debt financing for scaleups and companies developing breakthrough technologies.Our financing covers both investment loans and project finance.
We offer a variety of guarantee instruments, covering risks of a single or several projects. We unlock additional financing for small businesses or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses.
We provide support through EIB financing for digital infrastructure projects as well as through EIF-backed infrastructure funds (indirect equity), that back projects such as data centres and innovative online platforms.
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Please note that companies applying for intermediated financing are subject to the financial intermediaries' evaluation of the financing request according to their internal rules and procedures.
For media enquiries about TechEU, please contact:
- d.riedel@eib.org
- +352 4379-86192
- +49 15114659021
General enquiries
Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000