The EIB Global Advisory Council brings together experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations to provide guidance on our activities outside the European Union. Its work focuses on areas defined by the EIB Global strategic orientation – from clean energy, transport and climate action to water infrastructure, health and support for the private sector – which is aligned with the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap.
Our members
Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.
- Paolo Gentiloni (chair), former prime minister of Italy
- Philippe Étienne, ambassadeur de France
- Gita Gopinath, Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund
- Sigrid Kaag, co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, and former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands
- Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna
- Alexia Latortue, distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation
- Arancha González Laya, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs
- Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations
- Philipp Rösler, CEO of Consessor AG and former vice-chancellor of Germany
- Helga Maria Schmid, president of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation
- Dr Vera Songwe, chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings
- Marcos Prado Troyjo, distinguished fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society and former deputy minister of Economy of Brazil
- José Viñals, special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered
Useful resources
Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.
-
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
-
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
-
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
-
Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)
This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
-
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.