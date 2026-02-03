EIB energy lending policy at a glance

Reducing the amount of energy needed to heat our homes or power our factories is one of the most effective ways to meet Europe’s energy and climate goals. Investing in energy efficiency brings many benefits:

improves the competitiveness of EU industries by cutting energy costs;

reduces the amount of carbon industries emit when producing goods and services;

pushes the EU economy to be more sustainable environmentally and less dependent on foreign sources of energy.

How we help

Three-quarters of buildings use more energy than they need to. These buildings account for more than one-third of the European Union’s total carbon emissions. The European Commission wants to at least double the amount of energy-related building renovation by 2030.

Energy efficiency can be improved in all corners of the economy. To encourage energy savings, the EIB tries to embed efficiency in all its projects, such as schools or housing projects.

We also recognise that small companies and industries represent the biggest opportunity for energy efficiency improvements, but these businesses can have difficulties obtaining the finance needed to pay for those works. We address these issues by supporting small businesses through targeting lending that is often provided in partnership with domestic banks.

Find out more about our technical support for energy efficiency investments