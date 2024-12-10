Climate adaptation and resilience

Adapting to a warming world
Adaptation investments
We finance climate adaptation projects that support our strategic priorities.
Water management
We invest in sustainable water management, storage and drainage systems to reduce vulnerability to droughts and floods.
Social and territorial cohesion
We finance climate-resilient urban renewal, infrastructure upgrades and emergency response systems to help cities and regions adapt to the impact of climate change.
Agriculture and the bioeconomy
We support adaptation in agriculture and the bioeconomy by investing in food systems and value chains that can withstand extreme weather. This includes investments in forestry, land and marine restoration projects.
Energy and transport
We adapt energy and transport networks by investing in critical infrastructure designed to withstand extreme weather, support emergency access and ensure reliable services during climate disruptions.
Social infrastructure
We strengthen health, learning and research systems by investing in resilient medical services, upgrading education infrastructure and supporting research into adaptation solutions.
Our adaptation solutions
Learn how our work is paving the way to a safer future.
-
‘A tough decision’
Ischia’s recovery after an earthquake and landslides is backed by a series of EU projects
-
Financing urban adaptation
Cities are feeling the effects of climate change. To protect citizens, business and infrastructure, we must increase financing to make urban areas resilient.
-
‘We need to do more’
Adaptation conference delivers a call for better regulation, higher profile in corporate climate plans, more awareness of extreme weather’s financial impact
-
EIB at COP 28: We are moving fast, but so is climate change
The world's multilateral development banks, like the European Investment Bank (EIB), are on target and providing record levels of finance for climate action.
-
Impact adaptation
Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk
-
All hands on deck
Ports in Bulgaria and Portugal are modernising to cut congestion and CO2 emissions, as well as moving Ukraine’s grain faster
-
Putting our money where the gap is
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war are endangering investment needed for Europe to meet the climate emergency and to build a digital economy.
-
Shoring up against erosion
Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration creates a long-term coastal erosion solution to save sea life and boost local tourism in Romania
-
Ambroise Fayolle│Digital Conversations @ COP27
We meet with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to discuss the role of the MDBs in this COP of implementation and how we can help the most vulnerable countries work on their long-term adaptation strategies.
-
Delivering on adaptation
Adaptation projects are crucial. Here’s how to bring vital finance to the sector with multilateral development banks leading the way
Our publications
Understanding climate change is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe – EIB Municipalities Survey 2024–2025
The latest edition of the survey asks municipalities across the European Union how they are investing to tackle today’s biggest challenges – climate change, affordable housing and digitalisation – and the obstacles they face.
-
European Blue Champions
This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.
-
94% of Europeans support measures to adapt to climate change, according to EIB survey
2024-2025 EIB Climate Survey
-
EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024
This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).
-
Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.
-
The EIB Climate Adaptation Plan
The EIB’s first dedicated Adaptation Plan will strengthen investment and technical support to protect projects from the impact of more extreme weather and increase climate resilience of existing and new infrastructure.
-
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
-
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025
Our new global plan to tackle the urgent climate challenges over the next critical decade.
-
Estimating the impact of climate change on European healthcare
To help tackle a funding shortage in the healthcare sector, the European Investment Bank developed a tool that quantifies how climate change is influencing people’s health.