Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Climate adaptation and resilience

Managing climate risks for a safer future

Adapting to a warming world

The cost of inaction in the face of climate change is too high, not only for the environment, but also for our communities and our economies. We need to do more than reduce emissions. We need to adapt. Which is why we are investing in solutions that will lead us to a safer, more resilient future by helping us prepare for the challenges of a warming world.

What we offer  
Shutterstock

What is climate adaptation?

As global temperatures rise, climate adaptation means taking action to prepare for and protect against the increased risk of climate shocks such as flooding, wildfires or extreme storms. This can include anything from strengthening defences against natural disasters, to restoring ecosystems or research into climate-smart crops. By investing in adaptation, we reduce vulnerabilities, enhance resilience, and help communities better prepare for the growing risks of climate change.

Learn more  

A plan to adapt

The EIB Climate Adaptation Plan supports the European Union Adaptation Strategy by outlining how our financial and advisory services can protect infrastructure and ecosystems from extreme weather in the EU and beyond. It also promotes dedicated adaptation investments that help communities and ecosystems prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Explore the plan  
©Justin Wilkens/Unsplash

IN FOCUS

A deep dive into financing coastal resilience

We brought together climate experts, policymakers, public officials and business leaders for the EC-EIB Adaptation Days to explore solutions to sea-level rise by investing in more resilient coastlines.

Explore the event  

Adaptation investments

We finance climate adaptation projects that support our strategic priorities.

Water management

We invest in sustainable water management, storage and drainage systems to reduce vulnerability to droughts and floods.

Social and territorial cohesion

We finance climate-resilient urban renewal, infrastructure upgrades and emergency response systems to help cities and regions adapt to the impact of climate change.

Agriculture and the bioeconomy

We support adaptation in agriculture and the bioeconomy by investing in food systems and value chains that can withstand extreme weather. This includes investments in forestry, land and marine restoration projects.

Energy and transport

We adapt energy and transport networks by investing in critical infrastructure designed to withstand extreme weather, support emergency access and ensure reliable services during climate disruptions.

Social infrastructure

We strengthen health, learning and research systems by investing in resilient medical services, upgrading education infrastructure and supporting research into adaptation solutions.

Our adaptation solutions

Learn how our work is paving the way to a safer future.

  •
    10 December 2024

    ‘A tough decision’

    Ischia’s recovery after an earthquake and landslides is backed by a series of EU projects

    Urban development Environment Climate Flood risk management Adaptation Reconstruction Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 24 May 2024

    Financing urban adaptation

    Cities are feeling the effects of climate change. To protect citizens, business and infrastructure, we must increase financing to make urban areas resilient.

    Infrastructure Climate Adaptation Climate and environment
  • 26 April 2024

    ‘We need to do more’

    Adaptation conference delivers a call for better regulation, higher profile in corporate climate plans, more awareness of extreme weather’s financial impact

    Urban development Climate Adaptation Management committee Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 9 December 2023

    EIB at COP 28: We are moving fast, but so is climate change

    The world's multilateral development banks, like the European Investment Bank (EIB), are on target and providing record levels of finance for climate action.

    Institutional MDBs Partners Climate Climate finance Ambroise FAYOLLE Adaptation Management committee United Nations Climate and environment
  • 4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Diversity and gender Adaptation Migration Zambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordan China Bangladesh Philippines Asia and the Pacific Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 2 November 2023

    All hands on deck

    Ports in Bulgaria and Portugal are modernising to cut congestion and CO2 emissions, as well as moving Ukraine’s grain faster

    Climate InvestEU Adaptation Sustainability Bulgaria Portugal European Union Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 22 March 2023

    Putting our money where the gap is

    The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war are endangering investment needed for Europe to meet the climate emergency and to build a digital economy.

    Mitigation Climate Digital and telecoms Economics EIBIS Adaptation Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 22 November 2022

    Shoring up against erosion

    Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration creates a long-term coastal erosion solution to save sea life and boost local tourism in Romania

    Infrastructure Climate Adaptation Romania European Union Climate and environment
  • 16 November 2022

    Ambroise Fayolle│Digital Conversations @ COP27

    We meet with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to discuss the role of the MDBs in this COP of implementation and how we can help the most vulnerable countries work on their long-term adaptation strategies.

    Interviews Institutional Mitigation MDBs Partners Climate Ambroise FAYOLLE Adaptation Management committee Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2022

    Delivering on adaptation

    Adaptation projects are crucial. Here’s how to bring vital finance to the sector with multilateral development banks leading the way

    Climate Adaptation Climate and environment

Our publications

Understanding climate change is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 8 April 2025

    The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe – EIB Municipalities Survey 2024–2025

    The latest edition of the survey asks municipalities across the European Union how they are investing to tackle today’s biggest challenges – climate change, affordable housing and digitalisation – and the obstacles they face.

  • 6 March 2025

    European Blue Champions

    This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.

    Oceans Water Environment Wastewater Water, wastewater management Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment

  • 94% of Europeans support measures to adapt to climate change, according to EIB survey

    2024-2025 EIB Climate Survey

  • 16 January 2025

    EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024

    This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 29 February 2024

    Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024

    This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
  • 26 October 2021

    The EIB Climate Adaptation Plan

    The EIB’s first dedicated Adaptation Plan will strengthen investment and technical support to protect projects from the impact of more extreme weather and increase climate resilience of existing and new infrastructure.

  • 24 January 2025

    EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy

    The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.

    Environment Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 14 December 2020

    The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025

    Our new global plan to tackle the urgent climate challenges over the next critical decade.

    Climate and environment
  • 8 May 2025

    Estimating the impact of climate change on European healthcare

    To help tackle a funding shortage in the healthcare sector, the European Investment Bank developed a tool that quantifies how climate change is influencing people’s health.

    Health and life sciences Climate change Climate Climate action Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion