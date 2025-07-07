Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
OVERTURE LIFE (IEU TI)

Reference: 20250117
Release date: 10 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

OVERTURE LIFE SLU

Location

Description

Overture Life develops innovative products for in vitro fertilisation, aiming to automate processes and make them more effective for successful assisted reproduction technology.

Objectives

Bringing innovative devices to market, aimed at automating and simplifying complex procedures in embryology and assisted human reproduction laboratories. By leveraging automation and cutting-edge microfluidic technology, the promoter's approach is expected to enhance clinical outcomes, improve accessibility to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, and reduce costs. Moreover, it is expected to support the creation and retention of a highly skilled workforce and generate a positive social impact.

Sector(s)

  • Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 42 million

Environmental aspects

By improving medical techniques which may enhance IVF outcomes, the project has the potential to generate positive social impact. Furthermore, by fostering knowledge spillover, the project will yield substantial socio-economic outcomes. Additionally, the project is expected to contribute to the creation and retention of skilled jobs to support the company's R&D endeavours. The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Status

Signed - 29/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 July 2025
29 October 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

