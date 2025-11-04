EIB finances with €20 million Overture Life to invest in automatization of assisted reproductive processes and product expansion

EIB

Overture Life develops innovative products for in vitro fertilization (IVF), including automation of processes and the use of AI to make IVF more effective.

Overture Life’s products automate egg freezing and IVF procedures, increasing accessibility for women.

Project contributes to the EIB´s TechEU initiative to accelerate innovation investment in the EU and is backed by the InvestEU programme.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million loan with Overture Life SLU to invest in the automation of assisted reproductive processes and the use of AI to improve IVF (in-vitro fertilization) pregnancy outcomes and fertility preservation. The agreement was signed during the Women Leaders in Life Science conference organised by the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) as part of Bio-Europe taking place in Vienna Nov 4.

Access to assisted reproduction is a critical and growing issue amid declining birth rates globally. The EIB financing will support Overture Life’s R&D, manufacturing scale-up and clinical trials, aiming to make IVF more effective and reduce bottlenecks. This includes supporting the commercialization in Europe of products like Overture Life’s DaVitri vitrification platform and non-invasive metabolomics-based predictive tools to enhance detection of embryos’ suitability for implantation in IVF.

Overture Life’s technology automates egg freezing and IVF procedures, increasing accessibility for women. Specifically, the DaVitri platform includes a tabletop device that automates the vitrification (egg freezing and thawing) preparation of human mature oocyte, enabling egg freezing beyond throughput-constrained fertility clinics. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with both existing and new embryology labs. It is expected to contribute to increasing IVF access in Europe, reducing user variability and improving ease-of-use for what is today a complex process.

“We are delighted to join forces with research intensive startups like Overture to expand the range of healthcare and medical solutions available to European citizens. This new financing shows the EIB’s commitment to support technological innovation and the use of AI to develop breakthrough medical solutions,” said EIB vice president Karl Nehammer.

“This new funding from our partners at EIB is more than just financial support,” said Hans Gangeskar, Overture Life’s CEO. “This is a signal that Europe understands the personal and demographic urgency of reproductive freedom. The EU has shown its willingness to make long-term public investments in fertility infrastructure and support new technologies, and we hope to see other jurisdictions follow the same path.”

The financing agreement contributes to digitalisation and technological innovation, one of the eight core priorities set out in the EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap. The project also contributes to the TechEU initiative, the EIB Group's programme to accelerate EU innovation, which aims to mobilise €250 billion in investments by 2027 for startups, scale-ups and innovative companies across Europe. The EIB loan is guaranteed by InvestEU, the flagship EU programme to mobilise over €372 billion of additional public and private sector investment to support EU policy goals from 2021 to 2027.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investments for the European Union's policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition.

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that lower repeated cycles, increase throughput, and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations, including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection, Overture unites robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company’s DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in IVF, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture’s backers include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.

Building on a recent venture capital-backed financing round in the U.S., Overture Life has now raised about $70 million to support its trailblazing efforts to use automation and AI to address IVF bottlenecks. Following local regulatory clearances, its DaVitri device launched earlier this year in multiple countries across South and Central America, most recently in Brazil. DaVitri is also in clinical testing in the U.S., where supply bottlenecks have driven the cost of a single IVF cycle to $15,000 or more.

The rest of Overture Life’s innovative portfolio continues to mature as well. Use of its ICSI.A robot resulted in the first two live births resulting from an automated fertilization device in 2023, and its AI+metabolomics-based m|z platform for non-invasive healthy embryo selection is now accessible through a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments)-certified laboratory in Texas.