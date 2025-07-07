Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
OVERTURE LIFE (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 20,000,000
Health : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2025 : € 20,000,000
Data sheet
OVERTURE LIFE (IEU TI)
Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2025
20250117
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OVERTURE LIFE (IEU TI)
OVERTURE LIFE SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Overture Life develops innovative products for in vitro fertilisation, aiming to automate processes and make them more effective for successful assisted reproduction technology.

Bringing innovative devices to market, aimed at automating and simplifying complex procedures in embryology and assisted human reproduction laboratories. By leveraging automation and cutting-edge microfluidic technology, the promoter's approach is expected to enhance clinical outcomes, improve accessibility to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, and reduce costs. Moreover, it is expected to support the creation and retention of a highly skilled workforce and generate a positive social impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By improving medical techniques which may enhance IVF outcomes, the project has the potential to generate positive social impact. Furthermore, by fostering knowledge spillover, the project will yield substantial socio-economic outcomes. Additionally, the project is expected to contribute to the creation and retention of skilled jobs to support the company's R&D endeavours. The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 July 2025
29 October 2025
Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OVERTURE LIFE (IEU TI)
Publication Date
11 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243755531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250117
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
