PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

Reference: 20240940

Release date: 14 May 2025

Location

Description

Team Europe investment to support a European asset manager to expand its investment operations into emerging Asia with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, in particular renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure, sectors pivotal in advancing the green and digital transitions under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. By focusing on these sectors, the fund directly contributes to the goals outlined in the MIPs, promoting sustainable development and regional integration.

Objectives

The Fund will predominantly target greenfield infrastructure investments in renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure emerging Asia. The Fund is expected to have a strong focus on financing and supporting climate action and environmental sustainability in the target region.

Sector(s)

Services - Information and communication

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 300 million (EUR 259 million)

Environmental aspects

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 19/11/2025