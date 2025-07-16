Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

Reference: 20240919
Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

Location

Description

The lending envelope (LE) consists of a blended financing facility to foster private sector development in the Western Balkans by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The sub-operations will specifically target investments that promote innovation, climate action & environmental sustainability.

Objectives

By offering local SMEs and Mid-Caps access to medium-to long-term funding, incentives and advisory support for their innovative, digital and green transformation, the operation will help strengthen these companies' competitiveness on the local and EU markets, stimulate exports and promote business expansion, sustainable growth and employment. Moreover, by enhancing the ability of local firms to meet EU standards, the proposed operation will support the Western Balkans' economic convergence with the EU. This facility will significantly contribute to the EIB's key strategic priority high-impact global investment by backing projects in the EU neighbourhood and supporting successful EU enlargement process. Moreover, by supporting agricultural sustainability, the operation will contribute to the strategic priorities of consolidating the ambition of the EIB as the EU climate bank and supporting agriculture and bioeconomy.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 187 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 16/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
16 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Albania Montenegro North Macedonia Credit lines