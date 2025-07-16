WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

Release date: 18 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Location
Description
The lending envelope (LE) consists of a blended financing facility to foster private sector development in the Western Balkans by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The sub-operations will specifically target investments that promote innovation, climate action & environmental sustainability.
Objectives
By offering local SMEs and Mid-Caps access to medium-to long-term funding, incentives and advisory support for their innovative, digital and green transformation, the operation will help strengthen these companies' competitiveness on the local and EU markets, stimulate exports and promote business expansion, sustainable growth and employment. Moreover, by enhancing the ability of local firms to meet EU standards, the proposed operation will support the Western Balkans' economic convergence with the EU. This facility will significantly contribute to the EIB's key strategic priority high-impact global investment by backing projects in the EU neighbourhood and supporting successful EU enlargement process. Moreover, by supporting agricultural sustainability, the operation will contribute to the strategic priorities of consolidating the ambition of the EIB as the EU climate bank and supporting agriculture and bioeconomy.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 187 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 16/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).