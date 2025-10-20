EB SERBIA INNOVATION AND GREEN LOAN

Release date: 20 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Location
Description
Through the intermediary, the loan will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to foster innovation and green investments in Serbia.
Objectives
The aim is to support Serbia's private sector and convergence with the EU by addressing the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as to incentivise their innovative and green investments.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).