CR ASTI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI

Release date: 13 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCASSA DI RISPARMIO DI ASTI SPA
Location
Description
The loan facility will support the intermediary to finance bio-economy value chain projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 70% will support SMEs while up to 30% mid-caps.
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries shall be required to comply with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation, where appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 9/10/2025
