Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CR ASTI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI

Reference: 20240742
Release date: 13 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI ASTI SPA

Location

Description

The loan facility will support the intermediary to finance bio-economy value chain projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 70% will support SMEs while up to 30% mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries shall be required to comply with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation, where appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 9/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 October 2025
9 October 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Italy Credit lines