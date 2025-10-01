CR ASTI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI

Reference: 20240742

Release date: 13 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI ASTI SPA

The loan facility will support the intermediary to finance bio-economy value chain projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 70% will support SMEs while up to 30% mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries shall be required to comply with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation, where appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 9/10/2025