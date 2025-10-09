Italy: EIB and Banca di Asti: €100 million to support small and medium agribusinesses

EIB

This new €100 million credit line will finance small and medium businesses (SMEs) in Italy in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors

At least 10% of the funding will be reserved for young farmers

This is the second agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banca di Asti, after that of 2023, which has supported 285 agribusinesses

The agreement was signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, hosted today in Milan by the European Commission and the EIB.

The EIB and Banca di Asti today signed a new €100 million agreement to support small and medium agribusinesses in Italy. The agreement was signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) hosted in Milan by the European Commission together with the EIB Advisory team. The event, which brought together more than 150 experts, focused on examining the simplification measures introduced by the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the role of European financial instruments in supporting the sustainable digital transition of the agricultural sector.

The credit line announced today is part of the €3 billion package approved by the EIB for the agricultural sector, with a particular focus on businesses led by women and young entrepreneurs (up to the age of 40). The loan will support investments by small businesses and mid-caps in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, with at least 10% of the ceiling dedicated to young farmers.

Thanks to this operation, Banca di Asti aims to consolidate its role as a reference bank for agricultural lending in the north of the country by supporting Italian businesses in this strategic segment to promote environmental sustainability, help create jobs and bolster competitiveness. This agreement follows another €100 million financing operation signed in December 2023, which has already supported investments of some 285 small and medium businesses in Italy, 105 of which are led by young entrepreneurs.

“The agricultural sector is a pillar of the country’s economy and identity and one of the EIB Group’s strategic priorities. By investing in innovation, sustainability and generational renewal, we are bolstering the resilience of a sector that is crucial for the economic and social development of communities while helping to boost the country's competitiveness," said EIB Director of Operations with Financial Intermediaries Gemma Feliciani.

“This operation confirms Banca di Asti’s determination to work with the EIB to support the European Union’s priorities in terms of innovation and strengthening the business environment. This confirms our commitment to agribusinesses and the bioeconomy, offering small and medium businesses in Italy a facility on favourable terms to finance investment and working capital, accompanied by targeted solutions and specialised expertise,” said Banca di Asti’s Head of Corporate Affairs Enrico Berruti.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. In the last five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment. Around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower.

Banca di Asti

For over 180 years, Banca di Asti has been actively contributing to the development of synergies with Italian business and society, becoming one of the largest and most successful multi-regional banking groups in Italy with 540 000 customers and a network of 210 bank branches in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto. Banca di Asti plays a key role in supporting businesses, serving not only as a banking partner but also as a global consultant, and offering targeted financial and insurance solutions to meet economic and regulatory challenges. Thanks to its widespread presence and a team of over 1 600 employees, including many young professionals, Banca di Asti cultivates a relationship of trust based on listening to customers, its expertise and accessibility, thereby contributing to territorial cohesion and the creation of lasting value for the regions in which it operates.