EIB Group and CDP boost partnership to drive investment and sustainable growth in Italy and beyond

​​​​ A new Memorandum of Understanding has been signed that will accelerate strategic investments across Italy.

It will strengthen cooperation on infrastructure, SMEs, climate action and economic resilience.

The agreement expands joint action in Italy and, through EIB Global, beyond the European Union.

Today the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), composed of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Italy’s national promotional institution, signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening their strategic cooperation to support Italy’s long‑term development and the European Union’s policy objectives. The MoU was signed by EIB Vice‑President Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt and CEO and General Manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dario Scannapieco in Luxembourg during the EIB Forum, in the presence of EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. The signing underscores the commitment of these institutions to strengthening their partnership at a key moment for Europe’s investment agenda.

Building on the successful collaboration established under the previous MoU signed in 2022, the new agreement expands joint efforts to promote high‑impact public and private investment in sectors essential to Italy’s growth and competitiveness. These include social and sustainable infrastructure, innovation, digitalisation, climate mitigation and adaptation, support for SMEs and mid‑caps, economic security and strategic autonomy, and cohesion across Italian regions, including those most in need of targeted support.

“The renewal of this agreement marks an important step forward in the partnership between the EIB and CDP in support of the Italian economy. By combining our expertise, financial resources and long‑term strategic vision, we can back key projects for climate action, digital transformation, social infrastructure and businesses. Together we strengthen our ability to address present and future challenges, promoting sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“Europe is powerhouse with a crucial role on the global scene, and it is important that it acts as a system. Our long-standing partnership with the EIB allows us to scale up high-impact initiatives and channel more financial resources where they can generate lasting economic and social value. The agreement also reinforces CDP’s mission to anticipate structural transitions and translate strategic vision into concrete investments, contributing to sustainable and resilient growth beyond national borders,” said Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dario Scannapieco.

The strengthened partnership is aligned with CDP’s 2025-2027 Strategic Plan and the EIB Group’s 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap. It establishes a comprehensive cooperation framework designed to enhance the planning, origination and implementation of projects both within Italy and internationally. The institutions will work together to optimise the use of regional, national and EU resources, including through advisory platforms, EU mandates and financial instruments, InvestEU, and other mechanisms that reinforce Italy’s capacity to design and deliver high‑quality, future‑proof investments.

The MoU provides for coordinated action to develop new lending models, reinforce advisory services and accelerate investment pipelines in priority sectors, while ensuring strong alignment with national and EU strategies. Cooperation will also extend to EIB Global, the EIB’s development arm, with a focus on delivering high‑impact initiatives in partner countries and contributing to Italy’s international commitments in areas such as climate protection, sustainable infrastructure, access to essential services and private‑sector development.

To facilitate this expanded cooperation, the MoU establishes a coordination system to ensure the regular and strategic flow of information and provides for staff exchanges and specialised study visits to deepen institutional knowledge and operational synergies.

Background information

The EIB Group

The EIB Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects serving eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships, and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The EIF is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the EU ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023 the EIF, together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands), launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale up innovative startups. As of February 2026, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (startups with more than €1 billion in capital). Photos of the EIB Group’s management and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is Italy’s National Promotional Institution, supporting the Italian economy since 1850. CDP’s primary objective is to accelerate Italy’s industrial and infrastructure development in order to foster economic and social growth. CDP focuses its activities on sustainable local development, supporting innovation and the growth of Italian companies, including internationally. In cooperation with local authorities, CDP acts both as a financier and as an advisor for the implementation of infrastructure projects and the improvement of public‑interest services. CDP also actively participates in international cooperation initiatives to support projects in developing countries and emerging markets. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is entirely financed by private capital, through the issuance of postal savings bonds and postal savings books, as well as through issuances on national and international financial markets.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union’s strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.