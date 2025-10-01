Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CR ASTI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/10/2025 : € 100,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/10/2025
20240742
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CR ASTI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI
CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI ASTI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan facility will support the intermediary to finance bio-economy value chain projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 70% will support SMEs while up to 30% mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries shall be required to comply with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation, where appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 October 2025
9 October 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

