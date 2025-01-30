ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20240663

Release date: 15 October 2025

ACOSOL SAU

The project will finance water supply and wastewater schemes from the Promoter's investment programme over the period 2025-2029.

The underlying schemes aim to improve the operation of systems and the quality of services provided to municipalities and customers. These include optimising water resource allocation through improved reservoir management and connections between conveyors, investing in energy efficiency to reduce ACOSOL’s carbon footprint, advancing digitalisation, rehabilitating ageing wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, and promoting wastewater reuse.

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

EUR 175 million

EUR 550 million

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive ((2024/3019), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).

The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.

Under appraisal - 30/01/2025