HESSE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Release date: 15 March 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNot disclosed.
Location
Description
The loan will finance an investment programme for high-energy efficient rented social and affordable housing (new constructions and retrofitting) as well as associated infrastructure by a large housing provider operating in towns throughout the German federal state of Hessen in 2024-2030.
Objectives
Demand and need for social and affordable housing throughout Hessen appears very robust. In particular, the Frankfurt-Rhein-Main metropolitan region has experienced a strong population growth, which is expected to continue. Frankfurt am Main is the fifth largest city in Germany and one of the country's economic hubs.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Environmental aspects
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Approved - 24/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).