Zambia and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Zambia since 1978.

We offer a wide range of products and support many sectors in the country. Since 2010, our operations in the country have grown significantly to the benefit of the public and the private sectors.

The EIB provides lines of credit to banks to fund small and medium companies, as well as to financial institutions to support microenterprises. We also help finance public infrastructure projects in the transportwater, sanitation and energy sectors (including the transmission and distribution of hydropower).

These projects illustrate the close cooperation and longstanding relationship fostered with the government of Zambia, local stakeholders and the European Union.

Through the Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility, a joint initiative launched by the EIB and the European Commission, we improve access to suitable finance in the country, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active along the agriculture and aquaculture value chains.

Our investments in public infrastructure and transport helped improve the connections in the country. The Great East Road project, signed in 2011, improved about 360 km of highway on the Great East Road connecting central Zambia to its eastern province, as well as in the Nacala Development Corridor. The project aims at generating savings in vehicle operating costs and travel time, as well as reducing the risk of road accidents.

We promote projects that improve access to water and contribute to better health. The Zambia Water and Sanitation project, signed in 2013, helps people get better access to water and sanitation, including in peri-urban and low-cost areas.

To support solar projects across the African continent, we are helping to finance the Ngonye photovoltaic solar plant in Zambia. The project is promoted by energy company Enel and will also be supported by loans from the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group) and the IFC-Canada Climate Change Programme.

Projects in the sectors of renewable energy (hydro, solar, wind), power interconnectors, solid waste, and water (sanitation, waste for health facilities) are planned for the future.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Zambia.

1978

START OF OPERATIONS

48

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.06 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

5

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Zambia by sector

(since start of operations)

    15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

  4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

  25 May 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Justyna

    Discover how eTumba mobile wallet is empowering farmers in Zambia to access banking services from their farms.

  19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here's how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

  12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here's how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

  14 December 2021

    A true by women, for women fund

    Altheia IDF secures $100 million financing to continue its investment in gender-lens small and medium-sized businesses in six African countries—and brings Nigerian snack foods to the UK, as well

  19 May 2021

    SheInvest for Africa (new video)

    Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!

  12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

Get EIB support in Zambia

We can provide you with various types of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. We support small businessesinnovationclimate and infrastructure. Get an overview of the whole EIB Group product range

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m, contact us directly at:
our Regional Representation for Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean

If you need a loan below €25m,
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

