Czechia and the EIB

We prioritise sustainable transport, green energy, and -support for small businesses in the Czech Republic. We financed the modernisation of the national railway network, improving safety, capacity, and accessibility across 40 sections of the network.
Additionally, we supported ČEZ in upgrading the electricity grid and provided green financing to businesses, fostering sustainability and economic growth.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Czechia.
1992
€ 27.58 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Czechia by priority
EIB activity in Czechia by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Czechia
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Czechia and beyond.
-
How to finance affordable and sustainable housing
Discover EIB funding models that close Europe’s affordable‑housing gap and cut energy bills
-
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
-
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
-
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
-
Ostrava’s encore
Ostrava reinvents itself with a state-of-the-art concert hall and House of Culture, transforming the city into a modern metropolis with a vibrant cultural sector.
-
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
Get EIB support in Czechia
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Czechia
