Cameroon and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Cameroon since 1965 while the Regional Representation for Central Africa based in Yaoundé was inaugurated in 2016.
Our operations are aligned with the strategic national priorities of the European Union and those of our partner countries. We finance activities in both the public and the private sector, including: renewable energies, water and sanitation, waste management, infrastructure, sustainable cities, agriculture, digital economy, healthcare, bank and microfinance credit lines targeting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the corporate private sector.
We support local economies and communities across the country by financing private businesses as well as cooperatives in all economic sectors through intermediating banks and private equity funds. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are able to grow, benefit and invest in their projects, support job creation and help raise the living standards of thousands of families.
One of the EIB’s high-profile projects is the Lom Pangar facility. The Bank has provided €30 million in financing for the project, which draws on the country's considerable hydropower potential.
The facility has increased energy services and helped meet local energy needs, providing first-time access to electricity and/or reliable power supply to about 6 million people. It has also contributed significantly to the rising use of renewable energies in Cameroon and supported regional power generation targets.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Cameroon.
1965
€ 0.71 bn
Total EIB Group lending in Cameroon by sector
(since start of operations)
