S17 EXPRESSWAY PIASKI - HREBENNE

The Project concerns construction of four non-continuous 93.2 km long S17 expressway sections between Piaski and Hrebenne near the Ukrainian border. The Project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The Project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure.

The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing and CEF grant.

The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.