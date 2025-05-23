TECNOCAP ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
The project involves a framework loan to support TECNOCAP Spa, a manufacturer of metal closures, in its energy efficiency and sustainable investments. These include improvements in production processes and energy efficiency measures, such as renovating buildings and installing photovoltaic systems in its industrial facilities located in Italy and the Czech Republic.
The aim is to support decarbonisation goals, lower energy usage and intensity, minimise environmental impact and air pollution, boost competitiveness, and create jobs for a positive social impact.
The operation aligns with the EIB's priority lending objectives for energy efficiency (EE) in the industrial sector for small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps, as for the Green Deal Industrial Plan and Green Deal Renovation Wave and for renewable energy (RE) as for REPowerEU and supports the Climate Action objective (100%). Given the location, type and extent of the sub-projects, mainly in built-up urban areas and in existing industrial facilities, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. Minor temporary negative environmental impacts (noise, dust) might be expected, impacts usually mitigated by proper works management. Some of the Projects may fall under Annex II of the Directive EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU. In those cases, the competent authority needs to screen the Projects and determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. The Project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
As a private company, the Promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Arranger: Banca Finint S.p.A
