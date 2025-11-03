Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU VD TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2025 : € 25,000,000
Data sheet
TECHEU VD TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT)
07/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT)
Parent project
THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (INVESTEU VD) &DEBT PL

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2025
20240495
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT)
TRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).

The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 November 2025
5 November 2025
Related projects
Parent project
THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (INVESTEU VD) &DEBT PL
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT)
Publication Date
7 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235163866
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240495
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
