MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2025 : € 40,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2025
20240412
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)
MEVA ENERGY AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and/or optimisation including RDI costs of up to five plants for thermo-chemical conversion of biomass to produce renewable biogas in countries eligible under InvestEU.

The project aims to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as furniture, non-ferrous metals and paper by replacing fossil gas with renewable biogas. Furthermore, by producing biochar as by-product, the project will improve soil health, reduce atmospheric carbon, and thus achieve negative emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of energy, environment and sustainable bioeconomy. The positive externalities of using renewable bio-syngas instead of fossil gas are not fully internalised in carbon prices,  which leads to a market failure. The project upscales  a unique, patented biomass gasification technology which can handle sawdust, engineered wood waste, chips and pellets and biomass residues for cost-effective, decentralised energy production at an industrial scale. The project can thus support the shift to a fossil-free manufacturing industry in various high emitting sectors.

The proposed financing takes the form of a quasi-equity investment, providing the promoter with the capital flexibility needed to scale its technology and reach commercial and financial maturity. This financing also enhances the borrower's capital structure by diversifying funding sources and offering a longer bullet-equivalent tenor and a more flexible availability period than what is typically available in the market. The risk level of this operation exceeds what the EIB could assume using its own resources. Therefore, the operation relies on the strong EU First Loss Piece support provided under the Green Transition Thematic product, without which it would not be feasible.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 August 2025
22 October 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)
Publication Date
19 Aug 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246188237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240412
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
News & Stories

