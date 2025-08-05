MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)

Release date: 22 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMEVA ENERGY AB
Location
Description
The project will finance the construction and/or optimisation including RDI costs of up to five plants for thermo-chemical conversion of biomass to produce renewable biogas in countries eligible under InvestEU.
Objectives
The project aims to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as furniture, non-ferrous metals and paper by replacing fossil gas with renewable biogas. Furthermore, by producing biochar as by-product, the project will improve soil health, reduce atmospheric carbon, and thus achieve negative emissions.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Approved - 5/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).