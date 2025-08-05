MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20240412

Release date: 22 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MEVA ENERGY AB

The project will finance the construction and/or optimisation including RDI costs of up to five plants for thermo-chemical conversion of biomass to produce renewable biogas in countries eligible under InvestEU.

Objectives

The project aims to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as furniture, non-ferrous metals and paper by replacing fossil gas with renewable biogas. Furthermore, by producing biochar as by-product, the project will improve soil health, reduce atmospheric carbon, and thus achieve negative emissions.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 80 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 5/08/2025