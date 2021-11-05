SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The project components are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.





The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs for this Project (58.33% of the debt, a percentage higher than the standard 50% in Project Finance transactions), enhancing the overall financial viability through improved economic conditions compared to commercial lenders.





The partial exposures of Project revenues to merchant risk implies the structuring of an innovative and riskier financing, which deters many potential co-financiers from participating. As a result, the EIB will be acting as cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lender(s) into the financing structure, which, alongside the structuring advice provided, is expected to improve the probability of a timely financial close.