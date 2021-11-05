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SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 148,778,231.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 148,778,231.27
Energy : € 148,778,231.27
Signature date(s)
30/06/2022 : € 7,042,542.09
30/06/2022 : € 141,735,689.18
Other links
Related public register
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Related public register
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Mudarra
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hercules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hinojosas
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de síntesis - Hinojasas I
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Hercules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Hercules & Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de Síntesis - Budia Norte
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Mudarra
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hércules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Hinojosas
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Peralveche
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio d’impacte ambiental - Peralveche

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2022
20210632
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 149 million
EUR 495 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of five photovoltaic (PV) plants for a peak capacity of 230 MWp in the municipalities of Budia, Durón, Cufuentes and Trillo (Guadalajara) and Toro (Zamora).

The project comprises the construction and operation of fifteen solar PV plants and their grid connection facilities with a total capacity of c. 736 MWp. The plants are located in the Spanish regions of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha. Out of the fifteen plants, seven are organised in a cluster of 338 MWp, three are organised in a cluster of 150 MWp, one plant of 50 MWp is part of a larger cluster of 138 MWp, and the four remaining plants are not part of any cluster. Once in operation, the project is expected to generate around 1.3 TWh per year.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The project components are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.


The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs for this Project (58.33% of the debt, a percentage higher than the standard 50% in Project Finance transactions), enhancing the overall financial viability through improved economic conditions compared to commercial lenders.


The partial exposures of Project revenues to merchant risk implies the structuring of an innovative and riskier financing, which deters many potential co-financiers from participating. As a result, the EIB will be acting as cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lender(s) into the financing structure, which, alongside the structuring advice provided, is expected to improve the probability of a timely financial close.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall within Annex II of the EIA directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and have been screened in by the competent authority. A combination of four new 220 kV transmission lines will connect the three clusters mentioned above to the existing network, and falls under Annex I (with a total length of ca. 42 km). All project components have therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process, including public consultation. Twelve out of the fifteen plants and associated infrastructure have obtained their environmental permits (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental - DIA) in the course of 2021, and the three remaining are undergoing their EIA processes, with the Promoter expecting to obtain the permits in the course of 2022. The plants and associated infrastructure are located outside Natura 2000 sites. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU directives, including Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be further assessed at appraisal, in particular the potential cumulative impacts assessments and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Mudarra
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hercules
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hinojosas
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de síntesis - Hinojasas I
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Hercules
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Delphinius
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Hercules & Delphinius
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de Síntesis - Budia Norte
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Mudarra
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hércules
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Hinojosas
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Peralveche
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio d’impacte ambiental - Peralveche

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Publication Date
31 Aug 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150987182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Publication Date
31 Aug 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150989733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Mudarra
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156166583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hercules
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150988944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hinojosas
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156163201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de síntesis - Hinojasas I
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156158778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Hercules
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150992240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150985376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Delphinius
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150987099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Hercules & Delphinius
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150987100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de Síntesis - Budia Norte
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150983245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Mudarra
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156161779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hércules
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150983246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150985272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Hinojosas
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156161247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156156170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154968874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Peralveche
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156165299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Publication Date
1 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156161573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
2 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150544676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio d’impacte ambiental - Peralveche
Publication Date
9 Dec 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154185874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Related public register
31/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Budia Norte
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Mudarra
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hercules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hinojosas
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de síntesis - Hinojasas I
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Hercules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - INFORME INVENTARIO DE FAUNA Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Hercules & Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento de Síntesis - Budia Norte
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Mudarra
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Hércules
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Documento Síntesis del Estudio de impacto ambiental - Delphinius
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Hinojosas
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Adenda al Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Peralveche
Related public register
01/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio de impacto ambiental - San Andres
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN - Estudio d’impacte ambiental - Peralveche
Other links
Summary sheet
SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
SOLARIA TRILLO TORO PV GREEN LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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