Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 124,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 124,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 124,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2020 : € 124,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo vasca di accumulo fanghi
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo Linea Fanghi
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Relazione Tecnico llustrativa – aggiornamento 2020
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Aggiornamento Piano Adeguamento Sfioratori 2020
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Related EFSI register
16/10/2020 - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2020
20200219
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
VIVERACQUA SCARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 124 million
EUR 623 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Innovative structured financing of local water utilities in the Italian region of Veneto.

The project will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants in the Veneto Region by allowing the Final Beneficiaries to upgrade and extend the water and wastewater infrastructure. Furthermore, by increasing the resilience of the water system to climate impacts, the project will contribute to supporting EU Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with, amongst others, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to resource efficiency from efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the utilities to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo vasca di accumulo fanghi
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo Linea Fanghi
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Relazione Tecnico llustrativa – aggiornamento 2020
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Aggiornamento Piano Adeguamento Sfioratori 2020
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
16/10/2020 - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo vasca di accumulo fanghi
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132142218
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132150431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Publication Date
22 Jul 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132061923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo Linea Fanghi
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132151350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131951754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Relazione Tecnico llustrativa – aggiornamento 2020
Publication Date
24 Sep 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133648658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Aggiornamento Piano Adeguamento Sfioratori 2020
Publication Date
24 Sep 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133645352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257102029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200219
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133677671
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200219
Last update
16 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo vasca di accumulo fanghi
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Studio Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Progetto definitivo Linea Fanghi
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Relazione Tecnico llustrativa – aggiornamento 2020
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS - Aggiornamento Piano Adeguamento Sfioratori 2020
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Related EFSI register
16/10/2020 - VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Other links
Summary sheet
VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS
Data sheet
VENETO WATER UTILITIES ABS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications