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SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 1,000,000,000
Urban development : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/03/2021 : € 200,000,000
19/01/2023 : € 300,000,000
17/06/2025 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Chalkidas Sewage
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Heraklion
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Agias (in the area formerly named Stomiou)
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion
Related public register
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Methydrium Water Works Association
Related public register
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Archanes - Asterousia
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Amorgos
Related public register
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kileler
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Αλμυρός
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Skopelos
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. VOLOS Sewage
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Chalkideon
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Pogoni
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Rethymnou
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion - Κοιλάδα ΜΠΕ
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kileler (maps)
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Veroias
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Avdira (Vistonida)
Related public register
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Paros
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mylopotamos
Related public register
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Paggaiou
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra (maps)
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Polygyros
Related public register
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Chania
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kozanis
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Karystos
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Thermis
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Veroias
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kos
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos (maps)
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Palama
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2021
20200177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 3580 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan to support local governments in multi-sector investments aimed at sustainable development of urban areas.

The project is an intermediated Framework Loan operation in support of two programmes launched by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Environment & Energy, aiming to support municipalities, regional authorities and their agencies in order to invest in a wide range of projects contributing to the sustainable development of urban areas. 1. The first programme concerns the implementation of infrastructure projects; 2. The second programme concerns the implementationof local spatial plans (LSPs), namely integrated plans and related interventions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Chalkidas Sewage
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Heraklion
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Agias (in the area formerly named Stomiou)
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Methydrium Water Works Association
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Archanes - Asterousia
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Amorgos
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kileler
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Αλμυρός
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Skopelos
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. VOLOS Sewage
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Chalkideon
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Pogoni
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Rethymnou
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion - Κοιλάδα ΜΠΕ
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kileler (maps)
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Veroias
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Avdira (Vistonida)
21/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Paros
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mylopotamos
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Paggaiou
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra (maps)
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Polygyros
25/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Chania
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kozanis
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Karystos
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Thermis
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Veroias
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kos
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos (maps)
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Palama
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133494806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Chalkidas Sewage
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171923057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Heraklion
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171928584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Agias (in the area formerly named Stomiou)
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171948986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174596265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Methydrium Water Works Association
Publication Date
21 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171933703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Archanes - Asterousia
Publication Date
21 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171951023
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Amorgos
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171955844
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kileler
Publication Date
25 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174576907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Αλμυρός
Publication Date
18 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174142798
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Skopelos
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171944903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. VOLOS Sewage
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171949207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Chalkideon
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171933302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Pogoni
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171952605
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Rethymnou
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171947082
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Larissaion - Κοιλάδα ΜΠΕ
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174580381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kileler (maps)
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174581591
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Veroias
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171957180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Avdira (Vistonida)
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171926940
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y. A Paros
Publication Date
21 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171955224
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mylopotamos
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174685731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Paggaiou
Publication Date
25 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174656370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra (maps)
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174600598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Municipality of Polygyros
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174622324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Chania
Publication Date
25 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174588682
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174598427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Viannos
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174588594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Kozanis
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174608335
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174668704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Tanagra
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174596022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Karystos
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174608634
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A Thermis
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174667995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174596654
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Feraiou
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174678959
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - D.E.Y.A. Veroias
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174588066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kos
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174666270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos (maps)
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174623134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Palama
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174625898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Mykonos
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174675299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE - Kozanis
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174608334
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200177
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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Other links
Summary sheet
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE
Data sheet
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN GREECE

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