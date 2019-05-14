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CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune de Courlaoux
Related public register
03/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune d'Inzinzac-Lochrist

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2019
20190200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan that will finance small-scale projects launched by SMEs and Midcaps or public entities contributing to climate action.

The aim is to boost and further mobilise investments of enterprises active in the field of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Green Vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune de Courlaoux
03/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune d'Inzinzac-Lochrist

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
12 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173523159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190200
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune de Courlaoux
Publication Date
4 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179095409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190200
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune d'Inzinzac-Lochrist
Publication Date
3 Mar 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241353998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190200
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune de Courlaoux
Related public register
03/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL - Etude d'Impact - Parc photovoltaïque au sol - Commune d'Inzinzac-Lochrist
Other links
Summary sheet
CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL
Data sheet
CREDIT AGRICOLE - TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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