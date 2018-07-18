A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Summary sheet
Extension of an 81-km long section of 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in southern/central Poland to a motorway standard along the existing alignment forming part of the broader A1 motorway route from the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic in the Baltic-Adriatic TEN-T corridor.
The project concerns the extending of about 81 km long section of the existing 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in south central Poland to a 2x3 and 2x4 motorway standard along the existing alignment. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the Czech Republic border at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic along the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor. The project closes the remaining gap of motorway standard road connection along the route and directly complements previous EIB operations along A1 Motorway. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed. The project is located in a less developed region according to EU average per capita income, and will benefit the economic development of this region.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU) requiring a full EIA procedure. EIAs have been done for all sections and Environmental Decisions were issued by the Competent Authorities. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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