BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Summary sheet
The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.
The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.
The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.