BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 265,549,200.29
Countries
Sector(s)
Colombia : € 265,549,200.29
Transport : € 265,549,200.29
Signature date(s)
8/05/2023 : € 45,302,165.45
6/08/2018 : € 48,514,251.06
1/12/2025 : € 171,732,783.78
Data sheet
BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL
Summary sheet
BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL
BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - METRO LINE 1

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/08/2018
20170904
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL
METRO DE BOGOTA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 480 million (EUR 410 million)
USD 5789 million (EUR 4945 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.

The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.

The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) - Introducción
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Análisis de Alternativas
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Impactos, Riesgos y Sociales
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Gestión Ambiental y Social
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Descripcion del Proyecto
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Abiótico
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) - Conclusiones
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Resumen Ejectivo - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Marco Legal e Institucional
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Area de Influencia
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Socioeconómico
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Biótico
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Participación Social
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL
02/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - METRO LINE 1 - Estudios ambientales y sociales
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) - Introducción
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86163373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Análisis de Alternativas
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86176073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Impactos, Riesgos y Sociales
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86190068
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Gestión Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86185439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Descripcion del Proyecto
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86167131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Abiótico
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86175869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) - Conclusiones
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86188148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Resumen Ejectivo - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86190067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Marco Legal e Institucional
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86185850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Area de Influencia
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86187744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Socioeconómico
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86187745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Linea Base – Medio Biótico
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86185438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social (EIAS) – Participación Social
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86164349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL
Publication Date
11 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84201272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL - METRO LINE 1 - Estudios ambientales y sociales
Publication Date
2 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216969527
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170904
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Colombia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
