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AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Monitoraggio Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Maglie Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Geologica - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Related public register
20/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Analisi delle Alternative - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici C - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Acustico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Gestione Operativa - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Ripristino Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Allegati Grafici - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
17/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
20/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegato allo Studio di Impatto Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
21/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - EIA for MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Odorigeno - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Related public register
19/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegati Grafici al S.I.A. - Carovigno Condotta Sottamaria
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Manutenzione - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
Related public register
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
Related public register
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale e Valutazione di Incidenza Ambientale - Condotta Sottomarina
Related public register
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
Related public register
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
Related public register
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Condotta Sottomarina
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 200 million to Acquedotto pugliese under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20170333
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
ACQUEDOTTO PUGLIESE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 587 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of the promoter's investments in the water and wastewater network of Puglia, Campania and Basilicata over the 2017-2023 period

The project is driven by the need to ensure compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation. The investments will deliver substantial health advantages and environmental quality improvements in the form of a more rational use of water resources, higher ecological quality of surface and groundwater resources, and increased service coverage and quality. Moreover, the project will contribute to climate change adaption and mitigation in a region increasingly affected by droughts and water scarcity. Finally, investments will contribute to stimulate economic growth and employment in less-developed regions of Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments in the water and wastewater sector are expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Monitoraggio Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
06/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Maglie Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Geologica - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
20/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Analisi delle Alternative - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici C - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Acustico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Gestione Operativa - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Ripristino Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Allegati Grafici - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
17/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
20/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegato allo Studio di Impatto Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
21/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - EIA for MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Odorigeno - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
17/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
19/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegati Grafici al S.I.A. - Carovigno Condotta Sottamaria
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Manutenzione - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
15/06/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
15/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale e Valutazione di Incidenza Ambientale - Condotta Sottomarina
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
13/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Condotta Sottomarina
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 200 million to Acquedotto pugliese under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
17 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81603030
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Monitoraggio Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82601931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Progettuale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82605076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Maglie Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
6 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82607940
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Geologica - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82607855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Publication Date
2 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76969163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
Publication Date
20 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81593611
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Analisi delle Alternative - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82600882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici C - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
7 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82830755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Acustico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82600079
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Gestione Operativa - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82603884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Ripristino Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82608044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
17 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82355932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Allegati Grafici - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
17 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82351229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - BARI OVEST Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
17 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81570238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegato allo Studio di Impatto Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
20 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81582330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - CAROVIGNO CONDOTTA SOTTOMARIA
Publication Date
21 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81575858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - EIA for MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
7 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82822575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Valutazione di Impatto Odorigeno - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
7 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82831447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MONTE SANT’ANGELO Wastewater treatment plant
Publication Date
17 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81571908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Allegati Grafici al S.I.A. - Carovigno Condotta Sottamaria
Publication Date
19 Feb 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82369915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Programmatico - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82610509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano di Manutenzione - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82607941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale del Quadro di Riferimento Ambientale - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82609580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Elaborati Grafici - MAGLIE Wastewater Treatment Plant
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82608043
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94460061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Impianto di Depurazione di Bari Est
Publication Date
15 Jun 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94466032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale e Valutazione di Incidenza Ambientale - Condotta Sottomarina
Publication Date
13 Mar 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139460272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Relazione Generale - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
Publication Date
13 Mar 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139475494
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Impianto di Depurazione San Severo
Publication Date
13 Mar 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139467001
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Condotta Sottomarina
Publication Date
13 Mar 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139458048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254845326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170333
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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Other links
Summary sheet
AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
Data sheet
AQP-WATER SECTOR UPGRADE SOUTHERN ITALY
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