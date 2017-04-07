Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/11/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Troia - Studio di Impatta Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Cumune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Relazione Studio di Compatabilita Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilica - Studio Impatto Ambientale Relazione di Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Relazione Studio Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatta Ambientale quadro di Riferimento Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Edison for E2i's new wind farms in central and southern Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2017
20170046
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
E2I ENERGIE SPECIALI SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of five new onshore wind farms and total reconstruction of three existing onshore wind farms in five regions (Abruzzo, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Sicily) in Italy

The project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition, part of the investments will also be located in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is located within the EU and falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The promoter has applied for and obtained an EIA and national administrative authorisation (Autorizzazione Unica) for each individual wind farm. Details of the authorisation process and compliance with relevant EU directives, as applicable, will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as applicable (Directives 2014/25/EU and 92/13/EEC).

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Troia - Studio di Impatta Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Cumune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Relazione Studio di Compatabilita Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Sintesa Non Tecnica
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilica - Studio Impatto Ambientale Relazione di Sintesi Non Tecnica
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Relazione Studio Impatto Ambientale
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatta Ambientale quadro di Riferimento Ambientale
20/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Edison for E2i's new wind farms in central and southern Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Troia - Studio di Impatta Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76762084
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Cumune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76757181
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Relazione Studio di Compatabilita Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76770697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76762462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77021517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76756406
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77202038
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77190610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76757371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilica - Studio Impatto Ambientale Relazione di Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77190287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76772250
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Relazione Studio Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77024260
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatta Ambientale quadro di Riferimento Ambientale
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77106017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77202913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
12 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75477737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143040413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170046
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Troia - Studio di Impatta Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Cumune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Relazione Studio di Compatabilita Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilica - Studio Impatto Ambientale Relazione di Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Relazione Studio Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatta Ambientale quadro di Riferimento Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Summary sheet
E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Edison for E2i's new wind farms in central and southern Italy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Edison for E2i's new wind farms in central and southern Italy
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Troia - Studio di Impatta Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Cumune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Relazione Studio di Compatabilita Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Montefalcone di Val Fortore - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di San Giorgio La Molara - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilica - Studio Impatto Ambientale Relazione di Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Regione Abruzzo - Sintesa Non Tecnica
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Mazara del Vallo - Relazione Studio Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatta Ambientale quadro di Riferimento Ambientale
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY - Comune di Vaglio Basilicata - Studio di Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E2I RENEWABLE ENERGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications