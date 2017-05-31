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ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/01/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/01/2019
20160632
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
ENGIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks and optimisation of heat/cooling-generation facilities.

The project will consist of the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes and the extension of pipeline networks to new customers as well as of building new renewable heat/cooling-generation capacity. Some sub-projects are within the Paris district heating system operated by Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (CPCU) for which the Bank has already financed two operations. Other sub-projects implemented by Climespace consist of a new cooling plant, piping and new connections to customers to be implemented in the Paris region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilising low-cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. The main negative impact from such investments usually comes from construction works, so is temporary and expected to be mitigated in line with national legislation. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Environmental and social impact will be assessed by the Bank, but EIAs have not been required by the competent authorities. The project will not have any impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77021052
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77024450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77024009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77030501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77016809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77031241
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77023802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73844197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Publication Date
16 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77021587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135870483
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135880183
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134876083
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160632
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Data sheet
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications