RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 339,918,260
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 339,918,260
Transport : € 339,918,260
Signature date(s)
31/01/2018 : € 27,777,000
28/03/2025 : € 34,411,260
31/01/2018 : € 43,730,000
11/08/2025 : € 100,000,000
31/01/2018 : € 134,000,000
(*) Including a € 27,777,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a € 34,411,260 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Data sheet
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Summary sheet
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/01/2018
20160341
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 341 million
EUR 502 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and reconstruction of the existing railway line Nis-Dimitrovgrad (aprox. 96 km) and construction of railway by-pass around Nis (aprox. 22 km), in Serbia.

By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation. The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority for possible EU funding under the EU sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda. The project is eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309 (c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate. Apart from domestic traffic, the project is expected to contribute to the traffic between Bulgaria and Serbia, and via Serbia between Bulgaria and the Central European EU Member States.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The first component of the project (Nis – Dimitrovgrad line) is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to screening. The second component of the project (railway by-pass around Niš) is on a new alignment and if situated in the EU, would fall within Annex I of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

If situated in the EU, the promoter would be subject to public procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Publication Date
20 Oct 2017
Document language
Croatian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79375081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
20 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79381198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Publication Date
3 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73022649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80746175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126586020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Publication Date
31 Mar 2020
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129442422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Publication Date
1 Apr 2020
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129421961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Publication Date
1 Apr 2020
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129468668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Publication Date
26 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160612025
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
15 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241363198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Publication Date
15 Feb 2025
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241363499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160341
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
News & Stories

