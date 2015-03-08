MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II

Summary sheet
Programme de financement à multiples composantes ("framework loan") visant la rénovation de voiries du Grand Tunis et de voiries structurantes (routes nationales).
La finalité du projet est de favoriser un développement économique et social équilibré en permettant une amélioration de la circulation des biens et des personnes et un meilleur accès aux infrastructures de bases et aux services sociaux.
Les impacts environnementaux devraient être limités puisque la plupart des composantes s'exécuteront sur les emprises existantes. Cependant, des impacts environnementaux réversibles sont prévisibles dans quelques situations. Le programme s'assurera que la totalité des composantes répondent aux normes environnementales en vigueur et qu'elles satisfont aux obligations résultant de l'évaluation environnementale et sociale.
Le promoteur, ayant déjà bénéficié de financement de la Banque pour des projets précédents, connait bien les procédures de la Banque en matière de passation des marchés et applique des appels d'offres ouverts à la concurrence internationale.
1. Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie UE pour les prêts BEI en dehors de l'UE.
2. Seules les composantes dont les études sont terminées et ne présentant pas de problèmes sociaux seront considérées éligibles pour un financement par la Banque.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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