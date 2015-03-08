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MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II - Resettlement Policy Framework (approved December 2012)
Related public register
29/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - X4 - Travaux de Construction de l’Echangeur (X20-X4) dans le Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Related public register
28/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - X4 - Actualisation de l’Etude de la Radiale X4 Entre Carrefour Malagua et la Route X20
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II- Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPR) - Mise à jour mars 2018
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 250 million (TND 554 million) lent for road infrastructure and SMEs
Related sub-project
S1 PENETRANTE NORD SUD SFAX
Related sub-project
S2 DENIVELLATION DE HUIT CARREFOURS A SFAX
Related sub-project
S3 DOUBLEMENT DE LA MC27
Related sub-project
S4 DEVIATION ZARZIS
Related sub-project
G1 PENETRANTE SUD

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20150308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Direction Générale des Ponts et Chaussées (DGPC), Ministère de l'Equipement
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 millions
EUR 343 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme de financement à multiples composantes ("framework loan") visant la rénovation de voiries du Grand Tunis et de voiries structurantes (routes nationales).

La finalité du projet est de favoriser un développement économique et social équilibré en permettant une amélioration de la circulation des biens et des personnes et un meilleur accès aux infrastructures de bases et aux services sociaux.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les impacts environnementaux devraient être limités puisque la plupart des composantes s'exécuteront sur les emprises existantes. Cependant, des impacts environnementaux réversibles sont prévisibles dans quelques situations. Le programme s'assurera que la totalité des composantes répondent aux normes environnementales en vigueur et qu'elles satisfont aux obligations résultant de l'évaluation environnementale et sociale.

Le promoteur, ayant déjà bénéficié de financement de la Banque pour des projets précédents, connait bien les procédures de la Banque en matière de passation des marchés et applique des appels d'offres ouverts à la concurrence internationale.

Comments

1. Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie UE pour les prêts BEI en dehors de l'UE.
2. Seules les composantes dont les études sont terminées et ne présentant pas de problèmes sociaux seront considérées éligibles pour un financement par la Banque.

Related documents
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II - Resettlement Policy Framework (approved December 2012)
29/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - X4 - Travaux de Construction de l’Echangeur (X20-X4) dans le Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
28/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - X4 - Actualisation de l’Etude de la Radiale X4 Entre Carrefour Malagua et la Route X20
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II- Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPR) - Mise à jour mars 2018
Related projects
Related sub-project
S1 PENETRANTE NORD SUD SFAX
Related sub-project
S2 DENIVELLATION DE HUIT CARREFOURS A SFAX
Related sub-project
S3 DOUBLEMENT DE LA MC27
Related sub-project
S4 DEVIATION ZARZIS
Related sub-project
G1 PENETRANTE SUD
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 250 million (TND 554 million) lent for road infrastructure and SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Publication Date
4 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63015904
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150308
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II - Resettlement Policy Framework (approved December 2012)
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64227491
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150308
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - X4 - Travaux de Construction de l’Echangeur (X20-X4) dans le Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Publication Date
29 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69217355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150308
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - X4 - Actualisation de l’Etude de la Radiale X4 Entre Carrefour Malagua et la Route X20
Publication Date
28 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69625499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150308
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II- Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPR) - Mise à jour mars 2018
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85351451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150308
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II - Resettlement Policy Framework (approved December 2012)
Related public register
29/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - X4 - Travaux de Construction de l’Echangeur (X20-X4) dans le Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Related public register
28/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - X4 - Actualisation de l’Etude de la Radiale X4 Entre Carrefour Malagua et la Route X20
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II- Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPR) - Mise à jour mars 2018
Other links
Summary sheet
MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Data sheet
MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 250 million (TND 554 million) lent for road infrastructure and SMEs
Related sub-project
S1 PENETRANTE NORD SUD SFAX
Related sub-project
S2 DENIVELLATION DE HUIT CARREFOURS A SFAX
Related sub-project
S3 DOUBLEMENT DE LA MC27
Related sub-project
S4 DEVIATION ZARZIS
Related sub-project
G1 PENETRANTE SUD

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 250 million (TND 554 million) lent for road infrastructure and SMEs
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II - Resettlement Policy Framework (approved December 2012)
Related public register
29/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - X4 - Travaux de Construction de l’Echangeur (X20-X4) dans le Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Related public register
28/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - X4 - Actualisation de l’Etude de la Radiale X4 Entre Carrefour Malagua et la Route X20
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE II- Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPR) - Mise à jour mars 2018
Related sub-project
S1 PENETRANTE NORD SUD SFAX
Related sub-project
S2 DENIVELLATION DE HUIT CARREFOURS A SFAX
Related sub-project
S3 DOUBLEMENT DE LA MC27
Related sub-project
S4 DEVIATION ZARZIS
Related sub-project
G1 PENETRANTE SUD

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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