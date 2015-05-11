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TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 77,263,693.98
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 77,263,693.98
Urban development : € 38,631,846.99
Transport : € 38,631,846.99
Signature date(s)
14/06/2016 : € 6,710,728.14
14/06/2016 : € 6,710,728.14
23/09/2015 : € 9,658,388.04
23/09/2015 : € 9,658,388.05
27/06/2019 : € 22,262,730.8
27/06/2019 : € 22,262,730.81
Other links
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Construction of Staromostowa Route (from Srednicowa Route to Polna St.)
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Reconstruction and Extension of Lodzka St. (from Lipnowska St. to Zdrojowa St., with flyover)
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Extension of Olsztynska St (from Czekoladowa St to city limits)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2015
20150149
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF TORUN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 330 million (EUR 80 million)
PLN 2583 million (EUR 626 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the City of Torun under the new EU financial perspective 2014-2020. The investments are mainly in the fields of road upgrading, urban renewal and construction or upgrading of public buildings.

The project will contribute to the implementation of the development strategy of Torun until 2020, and in particular to the improvement of the urban infrastructure such as the internal road network and public buildings (e.g.: cultural amenities). The project should contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business in the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate.

Related documents
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Construction of Staromostowa Route (from Srednicowa Route to Polna St.)
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Reconstruction and Extension of Lodzka St. (from Lipnowska St. to Zdrojowa St., with flyover)
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Extension of Olsztynska St (from Czekoladowa St to city limits)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
11 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61298160
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Construction of Staromostowa Route (from Srednicowa Route to Polna St.)
Publication Date
3 Jun 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66610636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Reconstruction and Extension of Lodzka St. (from Lipnowska St. to Zdrojowa St., with flyover)
Publication Date
3 Jun 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66619164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Extension of Olsztynska St (from Czekoladowa St to city limits)
Publication Date
3 Jun 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66601086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239020098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Construction of Staromostowa Route (from Srednicowa Route to Polna St.)
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Reconstruction and Extension of Lodzka St. (from Lipnowska St. to Zdrojowa St., with flyover)
Related public register
03/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Extension of Olsztynska St (from Czekoladowa St to city limits)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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