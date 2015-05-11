TORUN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the City of Torun under the new EU financial perspective 2014-2020. The investments are mainly in the fields of road upgrading, urban renewal and construction or upgrading of public buildings.
The project will contribute to the implementation of the development strategy of Torun until 2020, and in particular to the improvement of the urban infrastructure such as the internal road network and public buildings (e.g.: cultural amenities). The project should contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business in the city.
Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.