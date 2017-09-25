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VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 265,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 265,000,000
Transport : € 265,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/01/2021 : € 75,000,000
6/06/2018 : € 190,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Albacete-Játiva
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó - Alternativa Octubre 2001
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE- Documento Complementario Játiva-Benifayó
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2018
20150142
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE
REINO DE ESPANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 265 million
EUR 385 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Superstructure, electrification, signalling and environmental impact mitigation measures of a high speed railway line of about 120 km from Valencia to La Encina (Spain), part of the Mediterranean Core TEN-T Corridor.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times. The new infrastructure will make rail services more competitive, hence the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail. This is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, as well as environmental and safety benefits. The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in Spain as well as promote travel by rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU and will contribute to meeting the Bank's climate action target.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is included in the Spanish Infrastructure, Transport and Housing Master Plan "Plan de Infraestructuras, Transporte y Vivienda PITVI (2012-2024)", for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment was carried out. Screening decisions, Environmental Impact Assessment and developments consents, as well as conformity with the requirements of the Habitats Directive and Birds Directive, will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and therefore it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Albacete-Játiva
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó - Alternativa Octubre 2001
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE- Documento Complementario Játiva-Benifayó
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Albacete-Játiva
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76160922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150142
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó - Alternativa Octubre 2001
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76164758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150142
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76167709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150142
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE- Documento Complementario Játiva-Benifayó
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76157775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150142
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE
Publication Date
23 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76168584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150142
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Albacete-Játiva
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó - Alternativa Octubre 2001
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE - Medidas Protectoras y Correctoras de Impacto Ambiental - Subtramo Játiva-Benifayó
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE- Documento Complementario Játiva-Benifayó
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE
Other links
Summary sheet
VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE
Data sheet
VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications