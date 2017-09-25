VALENCIA - LA ENCINA RAILWAY LINE

Summary sheet
Superstructure, electrification, signalling and environmental impact mitigation measures of a high speed railway line of about 120 km from Valencia to La Encina (Spain), part of the Mediterranean Core TEN-T Corridor.
The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times. The new infrastructure will make rail services more competitive, hence the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail. This is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, as well as environmental and safety benefits. The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in Spain as well as promote travel by rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU and will contribute to meeting the Bank's climate action target.
The project is included in the Spanish Infrastructure, Transport and Housing Master Plan "Plan de Infraestructuras, Transporte y Vivienda PITVI (2012-2024)", for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment was carried out. Screening decisions, Environmental Impact Assessment and developments consents, as well as conformity with the requirements of the Habitats Directive and Birds Directive, will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and therefore it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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