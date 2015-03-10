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COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 725,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 725,000,000
Solid waste : € 15,225,000
Urban development : € 21,750,000
Services : € 86,710,000
Energy : € 116,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 238,525,000
Transport : € 246,790,000
Signature date(s)
4/10/2018 : € 4,725,000
4/10/2018 : € 6,750,000
29/06/2015 : € 10,500,000
29/06/2015 : € 15,000,000
4/10/2018 : € 26,910,000
4/10/2018 : € 36,000,000
29/06/2015 : € 59,800,000
4/10/2018 : € 74,025,000
4/10/2018 : € 76,590,000
29/06/2015 : € 80,000,000
29/06/2015 : € 164,500,000
29/06/2015 : € 170,200,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - Full SEA of Environment & Energy Efficiency Operational Prog.
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - NTS of SEA of the Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) Full Report - SEA of Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU Cohesion Funds, European Regional Development Funds and Connecting Europe Facillity with EUR 500 million
Related sub-project
TISZA-TUR FLOOD RESERVOIR (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M1 MOTORWAY & RAJKA (HU-SK BORDER) (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
TISZA FLOOD PLAIN (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
UPGRADE KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS I (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M30 MOTORWAY MISKOLC-SK BORDER (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST TRAM&TROLLEY ROLLING STOCK (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK (HU) (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
RAKOS HATVAN RAILWAY LINE (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS STAGE II (FL20150006)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2015
20150006
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
HUNGARY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 725 million
EUR 8970 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing priority investments under the Transport and the Energy & Environment operational programmes and Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the current EU programming period (2014-2020).

The proposed operation will complement EU grants' support. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of transport, environment and energy, which are expected to foster Hungarian economic and social development, compliance with EU environment directives and further integration within the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hungary, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - Full SEA of Environment & Energy Efficiency Operational Prog.
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - NTS of SEA of the Integrated Transport Operational Programme
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) Full Report - SEA of Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related projects
Related sub-project
TISZA-TUR FLOOD RESERVOIR (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M1 MOTORWAY & RAJKA (HU-SK BORDER) (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
TISZA FLOOD PLAIN (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
UPGRADE KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS I (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M30 MOTORWAY MISKOLC-SK BORDER (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST TRAM&TROLLEY ROLLING STOCK (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK (HU) (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
RAKOS HATVAN RAILWAY LINE (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS STAGE II (FL20150006)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU Cohesion Funds, European Regional Development Funds and Connecting Europe Facillity with EUR 500 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - Full SEA of Environment & Energy Efficiency Operational Prog.
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57158207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150006
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - NTS of SEA of the Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57396967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150006
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60131729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150006
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) Full Report - SEA of Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57395790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150006
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - Full SEA of Environment & Energy Efficiency Operational Prog.
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - NTS of SEA of the Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) Full Report - SEA of Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Other links
Summary sheet
COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Data sheet
COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU Cohesion Funds, European Regional Development Funds and Connecting Europe Facillity with EUR 500 million
Related sub-project
TISZA-TUR FLOOD RESERVOIR (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M1 MOTORWAY & RAJKA (HU-SK BORDER) (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
TISZA FLOOD PLAIN (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
UPGRADE KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS I (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M30 MOTORWAY MISKOLC-SK BORDER (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST TRAM&TROLLEY ROLLING STOCK (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK (HU) (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
RAKOS HATVAN RAILWAY LINE (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS STAGE II (FL20150006)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU Cohesion Funds, European Regional Development Funds and Connecting Europe Facillity with EUR 500 million
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - Full SEA of Environment & Energy Efficiency Operational Prog.
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) - NTS of SEA of the Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU)
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COHESION FUND FL IV (HU) Full Report - SEA of Integrated Transport Operational Programme
Related sub-project
TISZA-TUR FLOOD RESERVOIR (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M1 MOTORWAY & RAJKA (HU-SK BORDER) (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
TISZA FLOOD PLAIN (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
UPGRADE KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS I (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
M30 MOTORWAY MISKOLC-SK BORDER (FL 20150006)
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST TRAM&TROLLEY ROLLING STOCK (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK (HU) (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
RAKOS HATVAN RAILWAY LINE (FL20150006)
Related sub-project
KELENFOLD-PUSZTASZABOLCS STAGE II (FL20150006)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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