Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing and construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the western part of the Southern Gas Corridor that goes from the Greek/Turkish border to Italy through Albania.
The project has been included to the European Commission's list of 33 priority energy security projects of common interest. The European Commission in its positive decision to grant exemption to the pipeline from third-party access highlighted the "overall positive impact for the EU of this investment as it is responding directly to the Security of Supply objective of diversification of gas sources, routes and counterparties".
By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). It has undergone environmental impact assessments based on EU law, national legislation and good practice in this sector, including the assessment of trans-boundary issues and consultation of the public based on broad public access to information on the project. The reports have been submitted to the national authorities and disclosed to the public in 2012-2013. Refinement and changes of pipeline routing resulted in modifications to the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) reports in all countries. Environmental permits have been granted for the Albanian and Greek sections; however the amendment process for the permit of the Greek section is ongoing. The Italian final authorisation (the "single authorisation") in favour of the project was issued in May 2015. The EIA documents can be accessed via the promoter's website.
For key work and supply contracts the promoter applies public procurement procedures according to EU directives and EIB procurement guidelines, including publications in the EU Official Journal. For the remaining contracts, relating predominantly to various service contracts, the promoter applies project-specific procurement rules and competitive tendering in line with recognised commercial practices that award contracts to tenderers with the most economically advantageous offer.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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