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TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 105,000,000
Italy : € 105,017,500
Greece : € 489,982,500
Energy : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2018 : € 105,000,000
30/11/2018 : € 105,017,500
30/11/2018 : € 489,982,500
Other links
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Crisis and Emergency Response Strategy
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to documents regarding TAP's land easement and acquisition (LEA) programme
Related public register
22/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental Social and Cultural Heritage Overview
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Waste Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Cumulative Impact Assessment Executive Summary
Related public register
13/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Project Health and Safety Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Strategy
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Third Party Grievance Mechanism Procedure
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Routing Report
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Critical Habitat Assessment Report
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Soil Erosion and Reinstatement Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Cultural Heritage Plan
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Water Crossing Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social and Environmental Investment Overview
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Third Party Grievance Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Non Technical Summary of ESIA _Albania
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
13/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Grievance Management Framework
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Third Party Grievance Management Procedure
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Consolidated Project Standards
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Additional Social, Environmental & Cultural Heritage Studies and Management Plans
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social Impact Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Associated Facilities Assessment
Related public register
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to ESIA documentation for Greece, Albania & Italy
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Industrial Relations Management Plan
Related public register
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Supplementary Ecological Assessment
Related public register
11/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Pasqyra e Dhënave Mjedisore dhe Sociale (Albanian version of the original)
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Δελτίο Περιβαλλοντικών και Κοινωνικών Δεδομένων (Greek version of the original)
Related public register
05/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS (Italian version of the original)
Related public register
05/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
11/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS - updated version
Related public register
08/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan - June 2018
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
Related press
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) completes successful EUR 3.9 billion project financing

Summary sheet

Release date
13 August 2015
Status
Reference
Approved | 06/02/2018
20140596
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing and construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the western part of the Southern Gas Corridor that goes from the Greek/Turkish border to Italy through Albania.

The project has been included to the European Commission's list of 33 priority energy security projects of common interest. The European Commission in its positive decision to grant exemption to the pipeline from third-party access highlighted the "overall positive impact for the EU of this investment as it is responding directly to the Security of Supply objective of diversification of gas sources, routes and counterparties".

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). It has undergone environmental impact assessments based on EU law, national legislation and good practice in this sector, including the assessment of trans-boundary issues and consultation of the public based on broad public access to information on the project. The reports have been submitted to the national authorities and disclosed to the public in 2012-2013. Refinement and changes of pipeline routing resulted in modifications to the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) reports in all countries. Environmental permits have been granted for the Albanian and Greek sections; however the amendment process for the permit of the Greek section is ongoing. The Italian final authorisation (the "single authorisation") in favour of the project was issued in May 2015. The EIA documents can be accessed via the promoter's website.

For key work and supply contracts the promoter applies public procurement procedures according to EU directives and EIB procurement guidelines, including publications in the EU Official Journal. For the remaining contracts, relating predominantly to various service contracts, the promoter applies project-specific procurement rules and competitive tendering in line with recognised commercial practices that award contracts to tenderers with the most economically advantageous offer.

Comments

None

Related documents
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Crisis and Emergency Response Strategy
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to documents regarding TAP's land easement and acquisition (LEA) programme
22/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental Social and Cultural Heritage Overview
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Waste Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Cumulative Impact Assessment Executive Summary
13/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Cultural Heritage Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Stakeholder Engagement Plan
06/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Project Health and Safety Plan
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Strategy
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Third Party Grievance Mechanism Procedure
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Routing Report
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Critical Habitat Assessment Report
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Soil Erosion and Reinstatement Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Cultural Heritage Plan
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Water Crossing Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social and Environmental Investment Overview
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Third Party Grievance Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Non Technical Summary of ESIA _Albania
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Stakeholder Engagement Plan
13/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Grievance Management Framework
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Third Party Grievance Management Procedure
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Consolidated Project Standards
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Additional Social, Environmental & Cultural Heritage Studies and Management Plans
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social Impact Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Cultural Heritage Management Plan
12/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Stakeholder Engagement Plan
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Associated Facilities Assessment
12/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to ESIA documentation for Greece, Albania & Italy
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Industrial Relations Management Plan
02/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Supplementary Ecological Assessment
11/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Pasqyra e Dhënave Mjedisore dhe Sociale (Albanian version of the original)
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Δελτίο Περιβαλλοντικών και Κοινωνικών Δεδομένων (Greek version of the original)
05/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS (Italian version of the original)
05/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
11/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS - updated version
08/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan - June 2018
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
Other links
Related press
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) completes successful EUR 3.9 billion project financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Crisis and Emergency Response Strategy
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79816496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to documents regarding TAP's land easement and acquisition (LEA) programme
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79826983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental Social and Cultural Heritage Overview
Publication Date
22 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80089582
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82038524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Waste Management Plan
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82032176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Cumulative Impact Assessment Executive Summary
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79817065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Publication Date
13 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79817870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79808754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
Publication Date
6 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66312481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Project Health and Safety Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79814508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Strategy
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79816773
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Albania Third Party Grievance Mechanism Procedure
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79816772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Routing Report
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82037213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Critical Habitat Assessment Report
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82038720
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Soil Erosion and Reinstatement Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79816495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Cultural Heritage Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79817673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Water Crossing Management Plan
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82040660
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social and Environmental Investment Overview
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79815350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Third Party Grievance Management Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79813380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Non Technical Summary of ESIA _Albania
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79821685
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79813381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Grievance Management Framework
Publication Date
13 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79818179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Third Party Grievance Management Procedure
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79816960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Consolidated Project Standards
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79810686
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Additional Social, Environmental & Cultural Heritage Studies and Management Plans
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79820080
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79819850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Social Impact Management Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79820244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Italy Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79807327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Greece Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79818893
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Associated Facilities Assessment
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79815842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Link to ESIA documentation for Greece, Albania & Italy
Publication Date
12 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79817200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Industrial Relations Management Plan
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82038626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Supplementary Ecological Assessment
Publication Date
2 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82040244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Pasqyra e Dhënave Mjedisore dhe Sociale (Albanian version of the original)
Publication Date
11 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86860647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Δελτίο Περιβαλλοντικών και Κοινωνικών Δεδομένων (Greek version of the original)
Publication Date
10 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86847291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS (Italian version of the original)
Publication Date
5 Jul 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85349399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Publication Date
5 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85454916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - ESDS - updated version
Publication Date
11 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86919443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Action Plan - June 2018
Publication Date
8 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90029028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185779194
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Greece
Italy
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
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TRANS ADRIATIC PIPELINE
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