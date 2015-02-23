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NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 146,092,037.99
Countries
Sector(s)
Nicaragua : € 146,092,037.99
Energy : € 146,092,037.99
Signature date(s)
29/12/2015 : € 146,092,037.99
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA ENATREL - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA CHN - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
Related public register
15/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Línea de Transmissión Anillo de 230 Kv - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión de 138 kv, Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Construcción Nueva Subestación Villanueva y LT de 138 KV SE El Sauce – SE Villanueva
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Subestación Central y Línea 138 kv Doble Circuito
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá - Línea de Transmisión en 138 kV San Ramón – El Cuá
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Informacion Complementaria Modificacion Al Permiso Ambiental - Proyecto - Línea De Transmisión Anillo De 230 Kv Los Brasiles – San Benito – Masaya
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Subestacion Jinotega Y Línea De Transmisión En Doble Circuito 138 Kv

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2015
20140459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TRANSMISION ELECTRICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 160 million
USD 448 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of 480 km of 230 kV east-west transmission lines in Nicaragua, which will connect a large hydro power plant (253 MW power, 40 km2 regulating reservoir) to the main and regional network, including as well five new/extended substations. The present project involves both public and private sectors; the EIB support will go to the public sector investment. The public sector investment concerns the transmission line which is to be implemented by the Nicaraguan government via the state-owned transmission company.

The project consists of transmission investments that are necessary to allow access of a renewable electricity project to the main consumption centres of the country, to replace present and future fossil-based generation. The project therefore contributes to the mandate objectives of climate change mitigation and economic infrastructure development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring mandatory EIAs for the transmission lines and hydro power plant. Therefore, the environmental and social impact has been evaluated through appropriate environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) procedures, including public consultation. The ESIA procedures and the issuance of the relevant environmental permits for the hydro power plant and transmission lines have been completed, identifying the relevant environmental and social impact and risks and developing relevant environmental and social management plans (ESMPs) to manage the impact. The EIB will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the environment and the rights of the project-affected people and avoid, reduce, mitigate, compensate and remedy the impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA ENATREL - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA CHN - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
15/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Línea de Transmissión Anillo de 230 Kv - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión de 138 kv, Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Construcción Nueva Subestación Villanueva y LT de 138 KV SE El Sauce – SE Villanueva
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Subestación Central y Línea 138 kv Doble Circuito
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá - Línea de Transmisión en 138 kV San Ramón – El Cuá
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Informacion Complementaria Modificacion Al Permiso Ambiental - Proyecto - Línea De Transmisión Anillo De 230 Kv Los Brasiles – San Benito – Masaya
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Subestacion Jinotega Y Línea De Transmisión En Doble Circuito 138 Kv

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA ENATREL - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53601158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA CHN - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54294235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63908592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Línea de Transmissión Anillo de 230 Kv - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Publication Date
15 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82350459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión de 138 kv, Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Publication Date
25 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82554106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Construcción Nueva Subestación Villanueva y LT de 138 KV SE El Sauce – SE Villanueva
Publication Date
25 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82548285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Subestación Central y Línea 138 kv Doble Circuito
Publication Date
25 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82552680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá - Línea de Transmisión en 138 kV San Ramón – El Cuá
Publication Date
27 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82549277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Informacion Complementaria Modificacion Al Permiso Ambiental - Proyecto - Línea De Transmisión Anillo De 230 Kv Los Brasiles – San Benito – Masaya
Publication Date
27 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82555316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Subestacion Jinotega Y Línea De Transmisión En Doble Circuito 138 Kv
Publication Date
27 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82553230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA ENATREL - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - EIA CHN - Hydroelectric Project Tumarín
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
Related public register
15/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Línea de Transmissión Anillo de 230 Kv - Los Brasiles - San Benito - Masaya
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión de 138 kv, Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Construcción Nueva Subestación Villanueva y LT de 138 KV SE El Sauce – SE Villanueva
Related public register
25/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Proyecto Subestación Central y Línea 138 kv Doble Circuito
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIA) - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá - Línea de Transmisión en 138 kV San Ramón – El Cuá
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Informacion Complementaria Modificacion Al Permiso Ambiental - Proyecto - Línea De Transmisión Anillo De 230 Kv Los Brasiles – San Benito – Masaya
Related public register
27/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION - Subestacion Jinotega Y Línea De Transmisión En Doble Circuito 138 Kv
Other links
Summary sheet
NICARAGUA HYDRO DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSMISSION
Data sheet
NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications