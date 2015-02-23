NICARAGUA POWER TRANSMISSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of 480 km of 230 kV east-west transmission lines in Nicaragua, which will connect a large hydro power plant (253 MW power, 40 km2 regulating reservoir) to the main and regional network, including as well five new/extended substations. The present project involves both public and private sectors; the EIB support will go to the public sector investment. The public sector investment concerns the transmission line which is to be implemented by the Nicaraguan government via the state-owned transmission company.
The project consists of transmission investments that are necessary to allow access of a renewable electricity project to the main consumption centres of the country, to replace present and future fossil-based generation. The project therefore contributes to the mandate objectives of climate change mitigation and economic infrastructure development.
Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring mandatory EIAs for the transmission lines and hydro power plant. Therefore, the environmental and social impact has been evaluated through appropriate environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) procedures, including public consultation. The ESIA procedures and the issuance of the relevant environmental permits for the hydro power plant and transmission lines have been completed, identifying the relevant environmental and social impact and risks and developing relevant environmental and social management plans (ESMPs) to manage the impact. The EIB will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the environment and the rights of the project-affected people and avoid, reduce, mitigate, compensate and remedy the impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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