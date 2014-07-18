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LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 96,610,435.54
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 96,610,435.54
Transport : € 96,610,435.54
Signature date(s)
28/05/2018 : € 11,613,592.56
6/03/2015 : € 84,996,842.98
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/03/2015
20140152
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
MUNICIPALITY OF LODZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 400 million (EUR 96 million)
PLN 960 million (EUR 230 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers small, medium and large investments schemes mainly in the fields of transport and local roads modernisation in the City of Lodz.

The financing objective is to support the development strategy of the City of Lodz; which focuses inter alia on to the sustainable development as well as smart growth horizontal principles. More detailed operational objectives pertinent to this operation include: (1) upgrading and developing a sustainable and effective system of public transport in the Lodz agglomeration supporting metropolitan functions of the City; and (2) modernisation of vehicular traffic roads, removing transit from the centre of Lodz and channelling the connection of crucial areas of the City and agglomeration with European transport routes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Contracts with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Related documents
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
18 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56107799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140152
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
1 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68693349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140152
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155831267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140152
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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