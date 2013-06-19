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WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,569,669
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 240,569,669
Urban development : € 38,491,147.04
Composite infrastructure : € 60,142,417.25
Industry : € 141,936,104.71
Signature date(s)
8/07/2014 : € 38,491,147.04
8/07/2014 : € 60,142,417.25
8/07/2014 : € 141,936,104.71
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Czerniakowskiej
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SWARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Swietokrzyskiej
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Nowolazurowa
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Wawer Tunnel
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619) - Siekierkowska
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts development of Warsaw’s infrastructure with PLN 1 billion
Related sub-project
WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2014
20130619
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
MIASTO STOLECZNE WARSZAWA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 239 million)
PLN 2000 million (EUR 479 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the fields of transport and local road modernisation, health and education, cultural heritage, landscaping, green spaces and public buildings rehabilitation and construction in the City of Warsaw.

The project will be covered by a Framework Loan comprising schemes within eight different sectors with road transport and street modernisation projects covering around 60% of the total project cost. The rest is a mix of projects with health, environmental protection, and education as the most prominent.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Czerniakowskiej
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SWARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Swietokrzyskiej
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Nowolazurowa
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Wawer Tunnel
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619) - Siekierkowska
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related projects
Related sub-project
WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts development of Warsaw’s infrastructure with PLN 1 billion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Czerniakowskiej
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54877762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SWARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Swietokrzyskiej
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54880637
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53795872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54265017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Nowolazurowa
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54912061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Wawer Tunnel
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55578192
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619) - Siekierkowska
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54927122
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
145081353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130619
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Czerniakowskiej
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SWARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Swietokrzyskiej
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Nowolazurowa
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Wawer Tunnel
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619) - Siekierkowska
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Other links
Summary sheet
WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Data sheet
WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts development of Warsaw’s infrastructure with PLN 1 billion
Related sub-project
WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts development of Warsaw’s infrastructure with PLN 1 billion
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Czerniakowskiej
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SWARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Swietokrzyskiej
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Nowolazurowa
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV - Wawer Tunnel
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619) - Siekierkowska
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related sub-project
WARSAW SIEKIERKOWSKA RTE EXTENSION (FL2013-0619)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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