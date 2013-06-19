WARSAW MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the fields of transport and local road modernisation, health and education, cultural heritage, landscaping, green spaces and public buildings rehabilitation and construction in the City of Warsaw.
The project will be covered by a Framework Loan comprising schemes within eight different sectors with road transport and street modernisation projects covering around 60% of the total project cost. The rest is a mix of projects with health, environmental protection, and education as the most prominent.
The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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